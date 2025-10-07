A salute to Trinidad and Tobago teachers

-

THE EDITOR: On October 6, World Teachers' Day was celebrated. I extend my deepest gratitude to all the teachers across TT for their patience, courage, and hard work, especially during this challenging period in their careers.

Teachers are truly some of the most important people in our society. They don't just impart knowledge; they shape character and leave a lifetime of positive memories in the hearts of their students.

I, like many others, hold very fond recollections of my own wonderful teachers from primary school onwards. Their dedication helped lay the foundation for my life.

Although these times present significant difficulties for the education system, I implore you, the dedicated educators of TT, to please continue to teach well and to always show genuine interest in your students. Your commitment and passion make a profound, lasting difference.

To all my family and friends who are and who were teachers in TT, thank you.

Thanks, once again, for your unwavering patience and service.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail