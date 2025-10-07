1 held, 2 guns seized in exercises

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and seized guns in separate anti-crime exercises in the Central and Western Divisions over the weekend.

According to the police, officers from the Central Division Task Force went to the Carapichaima district between 4 am and 8 am on October 5 and searched an area.

The officers found a Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.

They arrested the suspect from Carapichaima in connection with the find.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Supt Glodon, ASP Harrylal and acting Insp Francis.

Meanwhile, in the Western Division, Task Force officers carried out an exercise between 12 noon and 5.30 pm on October 4 in the St James district.

With the assistance of the Western Division Gang Unit, the officers searched several areas and found a pistol and three rounds of ammunition in an apartment complex.

Investigations are ongoing.