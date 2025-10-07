1 held, 2 guns seized in exercises
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and seized guns in separate anti-crime exercises in the Central and Western Divisions over the weekend.
According to the police, officers from the Central Division Task Force went to the Carapichaima district between 4 am and 8 am on October 5 and searched an area.
The officers found a Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.
They arrested the suspect from Carapichaima in connection with the find.
The exercise was co-ordinated by Supt Glodon, ASP Harrylal and acting Insp Francis.
Meanwhile, in the Western Division, Task Force officers carried out an exercise between 12 noon and 5.30 pm on October 4 in the St James district.
With the assistance of the Western Division Gang Unit, the officers searched several areas and found a pistol and three rounds of ammunition in an apartment complex.
Investigations are ongoing.
