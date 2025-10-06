WASA officials promise Mayaro better supply

WASA acting CEO Jeevan Joseph, front left, WASA chairman Roshan Babwah, centre, and Mayaro MP Nicholas Morris, assess the site of a recently repaired leak, at Bucket Corner, Rio Claro. -

Mayaro residents are looking forward to an improved water supply after MP Nicholas Morris led a delegation on a tour of his constituency on October 4 to identify areas lacking a consistent water supply. Accompanying him were Raymond Cozier, chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, WASA chairman Roshan Babwah, acting CEO Jeevan Joseph and members of the Executive Evolution Team.

According to a WASA media release on October 5, the group visited several locations to hear firsthand about the challenges faced.

Beginning at La Salle Road and Bhagratte Trace, Biche, the delegation heard from residents who complained of not having a pipe-borne water supply. One resident of La Salle Road, 67-year-old Vishnu Timal, said he and his family depended on an old well to provide them with water to meet their daily needs.

Joseph gave the assurance that a pipeline installation project would be undertaken in the area.

As the contingent moved to other areas such as Paymar Branch Trace, Libertsville, Rajpaul Trace, Ecclesville, Teemul Trace, Oilfield Road and Balata Trace East, residents said they had no pipe-borne water supply because they were outside the WASA pipeline distribution grid.

Joseph assured that an assessment would be conducted, and the necessary steps taken to ensure that the required pipeline infrastructure was installed.

During the tour, several other pipeline projects were identified by the WASA team for execution, which would form part of the overall water improvement plans for the Mayaro area.

Along the way, a stop was made at Bucket Corner, Rio Claro, the site of recent repairs to an aged 8-inch pipeline that has been prone to frequent breaks. This not only disrupted the water supply to the area, but also resulted in ongoing damage to the road, due to regular excavations to conduct repairs.WASA said a project to replace this pipeline, which was installed over 50 years ago, is scheduled to be undertaken this week followed by permanent road reinstatement,

Morris thanked Barry Padarath, Minister of Public Utilities with responsibility for WASA and other WASA officials for their responsiveness to his concerns.