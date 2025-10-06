Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival celebrates outstanding Caribbean films

Winners in the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival take a group photo. From left to right are: Neigeme Glasgow, co-producer of Kanaval, the Best Feature-Length Fiction Film; Elspeth Duncan, director of Charlotteville Tails, winning the award for Best Film Made in Trinidad and Tobago; Haitian-Canadian filmmaker Henri Pardo, director of Kanaval and Jovan Lalla who was awarded an honourable mention in the Best TT Film category for his film, Peko: Today for Tomorrow. -

The curtain came down on the TT Film Festival (TTFF) with the announcement of this year’s winners, celebrating an outstanding slate of Caribbean films that brought powerful storytelling to the big screen.

The Best Feature-Length Fiction Film award went to Kanaval, directed by Haitian-Canadian filmmaker Henri Pardo, a gripping story that explores identity, migration and memory through the lens of Carnival. Pardo said he was both surprised and delighted by the win.

“You never know what can please a jury because the films are so different and so beautiful,” he explained. “So, I’m surprised, very happy, and very content. I can’t wait to share this with people back home.”

Pardo’s co-producer, Neigeme Glasgow, who is Trinidadian and is based in Luxembourg, described the moment as “over the moon.” He said, “This was the first time one of my films has been shown in TT and for it to win makes it even more special. Sometimes you feel like people back home don’t see the work you’re doing out there, but this shows that they do. It gives me the strength to go back out and keep creating, to keep ‘colonising in reverse’ – sharing our stories with the world through love and pride in who we are.”

An honourable mention in the category was given to Olivia + the Clouds, directed by Tomas Pichardo Espailat, which captivated audiences with its delicate, dreamlike narrative.

In the feature-length documentary category, the top prize was awarded to L'Homme Verigage – Tales of a City, directed by Malaury Eloi Paisley, praised for its layered portrayal of urban life and human resilience.

The Best Mid-Length Documentary Film went to Zone, directed by Simon Shim-Sutcliffe, a film that stood out for its sharp storytelling and impactful visuals. Meanwhile, the Best Short Documentary Film prize was awarded to Bubbling Baby, by Sharine Rijsenburg, a touching portrait that resonated deeply with both jury and audience.

For short fiction, Haitian filmmaker Samuel Suffren’s Blue Heart took home the prize for Best Short Fiction Film, impressing the panel with its poignant storytelling and strong cinematic craft.

The spotlight on TT talent was strong this year, with Charlotteville Tails, directed by Newsday columnist Elspeth Duncan, winning the award for Best Film Made in TT. Duncan said she felt “very honoured” to receive the award, especially because the film highlights kindness towards animals.

“I’m particularly pleased that the award gives the film more leverage, marking it as something important enough to have been chosen by a jury,” Duncan said. “It’s a good way of getting the message out further about animal welfare in TT.”

She noted that the jury commended the film for not shying away from showing “some of the horrors that are a reality for the animals”, adding that this was the first award for Charlotteville Tails and her second overall at TTFF.

Looking ahead, Duncan said she hopes to submit the film to international festivals but also wants it to be more widely seen locally. “It is a local film, about local animal rescue and welfare, and I think we definitely need a lot more education in that area,” she explained. She closed with a heartfelt message: “Be kind to animals.”

An honourable mention in the Best TT Film category was awarded to Peko: Today for Tomorrow, directed by Jovan Lalla, which the jury commended for its creativity and cultural grounding.

The Paddington Prize for Best Student Film was awarded to Depeyize by Pamela Bencosme, recognised as an exceptional work that demonstrates the promise of the next generation of filmmakers.

Festival director Mariel Brown said this year’s winners underscored the TTFF's mission to spotlight both established and emerging voices from across the region.

“One of the crucial things about TTFF is that we are a festival of discovery and new talent,” Brown said. “We are also one of the few competitive film festivals in the Caribbean. Which matters, as winning awards brings our filmmakers and films much-needed visibility as they build their careers. It is exciting to share emerging and new voices with audiences, with jury members, and with the programming team. To the extent that we can be a springboard for careers, I feel very proud.”

Reflecting on this year’s festival, Brown said the response from audiences was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing appreciation for the variety and depth of the

films presented.

“Having a festival like this in the Caribbean that centres Caribbean stories is vital. We see ourselves reflected, included, and recognised in these stories of who we are. That, for me, is something remarkable that TTFF does, and I am very proud of it,” she said.

Looking ahead to next year, when TTFF will celebrate its 20th anniversary, Brown said the milestone will be marked by honouring filmmakers whose careers have been shaped and influenced by the festival, alongside showcasing the next generation of storytellers.

“As we celebrate 20 years, we will highlight the filmmakers who have blossomed as a result of TTFF while also continuing to champion new and emerging voices. That balance is what keeps the festival vibrant and meaningful,” she pointed out.