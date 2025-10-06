Suspects held for gun, drugs, ammo

Six suspects were arrested and a firearm and quantities of ammunition and cannabis seized during ongoing state of emergency operations in the Central, Southern and South Western Divisions.

In the Central Division, Task Force officers conducted an exercise between 10 am and 2 pm, on October 4, during which they went to the Carapichaima district, where they intercepted a vehicle with two male occupants.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of one revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition and one spent round. The men, a 29-year-old of Carapichaima and a 33-year-old of Freeport, were arrested in connection with the find.

The operation was co-ordinated by Supt Glodon, ASP Harrylal and supervised by Cpl Samaroo and Cpl (Ag) Phillip.

In another incident, a Bayshore, Marabella, man was arrested for the possession of one gramme of cocaine and several larceny offences during an anti-crime operation which took place between 11 pm on October 3 and 2 am on October 4. The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Jaikaran, ASP Ramsaran and Insp Mohammed, and supervised by Sgt Ramnarine.

A 33-year-old Moruga man and a 24-year-old Moruga man were also arrested for the possession of 75 grammes and 65 grammes of cannabis, respectively, during an anti-crime operation between 6.30 am and 7 pm on October 4. This exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Jaikaran, ASP Ramsaran, ASP Ramlogan, Inspector Wilkinson, Sgt Steele and Sgt Phoolchan and was directly supervised by Cpl Ramdass and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.

And, two suspects were arrested in connection with a report of wounding, which occurred in the Siparia district on September 18, against a male victim.

Following investigations, detectives of the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department, held a 37-year-old and a 29-year-old both of Siparia in connection with the matter.

The suspects face charges including wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

They are expected to appear before a Master of the High Court this week