St Helena businessman charged with 5 counts of larceny by trick

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 55-year-old businessman from St Helena is expected to appear before a master in the High Court on October 6, charged with five counts of larceny by trick after allegedly obtaining almost half-a-million dollars as part-payment for land.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2022 and April 2023 and involved a businessman from the Gasparillo district.

The accused reportedly posed as a representative of the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) and claimed he was in a position to assist with acquiring state land.

He is said to have shown the victim five properties in various areas, including Mayaro, Couva, Carlsen Field and Claxton Bay.

The victim allegedly paid a total of $423,300. When the accused failed to fulfill his end of the agreement, the victim made several attempts to recover the money.

However, the accused allegedly stopped responding to calls and messages, and eventually changed his phone number.

On September 17, the victim reported the matter to the Gasparillo Police Station. Head of the division, Snr Supt Simon, together with Supt Jaikaran, ASP Ramsarran, Insp Alexander, and Sgts Ramoo and Suliman, led an intensive investigation.

Over the weekend, legal officer Reagan Ramanan gave instructions for the charges to be laid.

Sgt Suliman subsequently laid the charges.