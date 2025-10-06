Soldier robbed at gunpoint in Cunupia

- File photo

A Defence Force soldier was robbed at gunpoint in Cunupia on Sunday night.

Reports said the 27-year-old Private was in his Kia Sonnata with a Cunupia woman in Marshall Trace around 11 pm, on October 5, when two gunmen accosted them and announced a robbery. They took the soldier's cellphone, worth $3,800, and the vehicle, valued at $212,000.

He reported that his military-issued uniform and bulletproof vest were inside the car at the time of the robbery. The robbers also stole $1,500 from the female occupant.

Police canvassed the area for CCTV footage and are continuing investigations.