"Soldier robbed at gunpoint in Cunupia"

A Defence Force soldier was robbed at gunpoint in Cunupia on Sunday night.
Reports said the 27-year-old Private was in his Kia Sonnata with a Cunupia woman in Marshall Trace around 11 pm, on October 5, when two gunmen accosted them and announced a robbery. They took the soldier's cellphone, worth $3,800, and the vehicle, valued at $212,000.
He reported that his military-issued uniform and bulletproof vest were inside the car at the time of the robbery. The robbers also stole $1,500 from the female occupant.
Police canvassed the area for CCTV footage and are continuing investigations.
