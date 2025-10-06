Seales, Ramharack cop TTCB's International Cricketer of the Year awards

Women’s Championship player of the year, Lee Ann Kirby and women’s International player of the year Karishma Ramharack display their awards during the TTCB national awards ceremony, on October 5, at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

FAST bowler Jayden Seales and off-spinner Karishma Ramharack copped the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) male and female International Cricketer of the Year awards when part two of the cricket body's national awards ceremony was held at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on October 5.

Seales, who's currently in India with the West Indies team for their two-match Test series, was rewarded for a sterling year which saw him produce brilliant performances for the regional team in both the Test and One-day International (ODI) formats. Meanwhile, Ramharack continues to be one of the Windies women's most consistent performers with the ball and her award now adds to her 2024 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year honour.

The 24-year-old Seales has taken 17 wickets in five Tests this year, including an impressive burst of five for 60 against Australia in the first match of their three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados. In the ODI format, Seales was in fine fettle and took 18 wickets in seven matches as he proved to be a nuisance for opposing batsmen with the new ball.

In August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Seales bowled the Windies to a series victory against Pakistan when he had remarkable career-best figures of six for 18 – his maiden five-wicket haul in the format. On that day, the Pakistanis were bundled out for just 92 as the Windies got a massive 202-run win to clinch the series 2-1.

The 30-year-old Ramharack also set a high standard in maroon colours, taking 20 wickets across 14 ODIs for the Windies women in 2025. She started off the year with a bang against the visiting Bangladesh team, snatching back-to-back four-wicket hauls as the regional women got a 2-1 series victory. Similar to Seales, Ramharack also had a career-best to bowl the Windies to a series triumph as her spell of four for 12 pushed them to an eight-wicket win over the Bangladeshis in the third and final match of that series. In the T20 arena in 2025, Ramharack took four wickets in seven matches.

A beaming Ramharack wasn't the only one who received awards for their excellence, as veteran Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed was named the National Cricketer of the Year after a tremendous First-Class season, with the powerful Evin Lewis copping the Premiership Cricketer of the Year award. The left-handed Lewis was instrumental for Bess Motors Marchin Patriots atop the order and rattled off 952 runs to help his team finish the Premiership I League season in second spot behind Central Sports.

For the 39-year-old Mohammed, he continues to show that age is just a number as he led the batting aggregate in the 2025 West Indies Four-Day Championships 679 runs at an average of 75.44 and a top score of 204 not out. In total, Mohammed slammed four centuries in a prolific regional season and helped the Red Force finish third at the end of the campaign.

Joining Lewis in the TTCB's list for the five Premiership Cricketers of the Year were his Patriots teammate Kashtri Singh, veteran opener Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Premiership II's top run-getter Silus Cooper and and 2024 Caribbean Premier League winner Mikkel Govia, an ace allrounder for Central Sports on their run to the Premiership I League crown.

Among the top performers this year in the TT Women's Cricket Association tourneys were Shania Augustus, the Championship Player of the Year and Lee-Ann Kirby, the Premiership Player of the Year. Augustus was the leading run scorer in both the Championship T20 and League competitions, with Kirby topping the women's aggregate in the Premiership T20 tourney.

Among the youth group awardees, Lemuel Joseph and Analia Holder won the respective Primary Schools Cricket League Player of the Year awards, with West Indies under-19 player Brendan Boodoo and Jannah Mohammed winning the respective Secondary Schools Cricket League Player of the Year awards. Boodoo also took the Best Youth Player of the Year accolade.

Woodland Sports Club, which won the Premiership II T20 crown, was named the Club of the Year.

Honour Roll

Premier League Club Awards

Premiership I Division League - 1st place (Central Sports Club), 2nd place (Bess Motors Marchin Patriots Sports Club)

Premiership I Division T20 - 1st place (Queen's Park Cricket Club), 2nd place (FC Clarke Road United)

Premiership II Division North - 1st place (TT Police Sports Club), 2nd place (Alescon Comets)

Premiership II Division South - 1st place (Woodland Sports Club), 2nd place (Club Sando)

Premiership II Division T20 - 1st place (Woodland Sports Club), 2nd place (TT Police Sports Club)

Five Premiership Cricketers of the Year:

Evin Lewis

Nicholas Sookdeosingh

Kashtri Singh

Mikkel Govia

Silus Cooper

Premiership Cricketer of the Year - Evin Lewis

National Cricketer of the Year - Jason Mohammed

International Cricketer of the Year - Jayden Seales

Premier League Club Awards (Reserve)

Premiership II Division (North League) – 1st place (TT Police Sports Club), 2nd place (HKL Aranguez Sports Club)

Premiership II Division (South League) - 1st place (Woodland Sports Club), 2nd place (Club Sando)

Premiership I Division League - 1st place (Bess Motors Marchin Patriots Sports Club), 2nd place (TT Prisons Cricket Club)

TTWCA Awards

Championship T20: 1st place (Cricket Lovers), 2nd place (Victoria United Sports Club)

Most runs: Shania Augustus (387 runs)

Highest score: Shania Augustus (114 not out)

Most wickets: Shania Roopchan (14 wickets)

Best bowling figures: Shania Roopchan (4/17)

Premiership T20: 1st place (PowerGen Sports Club), 2nd place (UWI Women's Cricket Club)

Most runs: Lee-Ann Kirby (195 runs)

Highest score: Lee-Ann Kirby (91 not out)

Most wickets: Sandamall Dolawatta (nine wickets)

Best bowling figures: Dianne Hassranah (4/8)

Championship League: 1st place (Sital Youngsters CC), 2nd place (Cricket Lovers)

Most runs: Shania Augustus (221 runs)

Highest score: Shania Augustus (97)

Most wickets: Amy Holder (14 wickets)

Best bowling figures (4/2)

Premiership League: 1st place (PowerGen Sports Club), 2nd place (UWI Women's Cricket Club)

Most runs: Rachel Vincent (191 runs)

Highest score: Britney Cooper (110 not out)

Most wickets: Leandra Ramdeen (11 wickets)

Best bowling figures: Leeandra Ramdeen (6/7)

TTWCA Championship Player of the Year: Shania Augustus

TTWCA Premiership Player of the Year: Lee-Ann Kirby

International Player of the Year: Karishma Ramharack

Youth Group Awards:

Primary Schools Cricket League Cricketer of the Year (Male) - Lemuel Joseph

Primary Schools Cricket League Cricketer of the Year (Female) - Analia Holder

Secondary Schools Cricket League Cricketer of the Year (Male) - Brendon Boodoo

Secondary Schools Cricket League Cricketer of the Year (Female) - Jannah Mohammed

Emerging Youth Player of the Year - Daron Dhanraj

Best Youth Player of the Year - Brendan Boodoo

Special Awards: Amrita Ramtahal, Ganesh Gobin

Special Recognition Awards

Zahid Bassarath Candace

La Borde

Sam Salloum

Honorary Awards for long and distinguished service

Don Asgarali (posthumous)

Dr Claudius Fergus

National Awardee Tribute - Dr Allen Sammy

Administrator of the Year - Ann Brown-John

President's Award - Micah Prince Joseph

Club of the Year - Woodland Sports Club