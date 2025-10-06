Promoter pulls plug on 2025 Cycling on the Avenue

Lap Open event winners, gold medallist Mateo Garcia of Raiders (C), silver medallist Eder Fraye of Heatwave and bronze medallist Lucas Bourgoyne at the tenth edition of Cycling on the Avenue at Ariapita Avenue on October 9, 2024 in Port of Spain. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

EVENT promoter and former national cyclist Michael Phillips has pulled the plug on the 2025 Cycling on the Avenue event, which would have seen hundreds of eager participants testing their mettle in varying events along the popular liming strip on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook.

Phillips made the announcement via a Facebook post on October 6 and later told Newsday that his decision was partly influenced by the postponement of the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), which was initially scheduled for September 30-October 5 this year. In August, TICC chairman Jeffrey Charles said the Tobago tour event would be postponed and he had hoped to still host it before the end of the year.

For Phillips and his Cycling on the Avenue event, which normally sees a number of foreign athletes participating after their sojourn in TICC, it was a much more straightforward decision.

"Attention: cycling and duathlon enthusiasts, I am saddened to inform you that there will be no Cycling on the Avenue in 2025," Phillips said via his social media post. "We hope to make announcements about future events soon. Thank you for your understanding in this matter."

Last year, Colombia's Mateo Garcia won the 30-lap main event at Cycling on the Avenue when he edged out former TICC winner and 2023 Cycling on the Avenue champion Eder Frayre, of Mexico. US cyclist Lucas Bourgoyne placed third in last year's main event, with the Trinidad and Tobago pair of Tarik Woods and Adam Alexander rounding off the top five.

The 2024 staging was the tenth edition of Cycling on the Avenue.