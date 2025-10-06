New board for Chaguaramas Development Authority

CONGRATS: Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh presents instruments of appointment to new Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) chairman Calise Narinesingh-Martin on October 6 in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy CDA

PLANNING, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh oversaw the appointment of a new board of directors at the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) on October 6. Letters of appointment were handed out at the ministry's head office, Eric Williams Finance Building.

The nine-member board sees people specialising in the legal, industry, business, HR and medical sectors, a release from the ministry said.

The new board members include chairman Calise Narinesingh-Martin, deputy chairman Kirby Joseph, Manmohan Balkaran; Dr Louis Percival Anthony Nurse; Jamie Sarah Edwards; Nalini Goindoo; Shelly Balkissoon; Dr Nalini Kokaram and Felicia Holder.

Swaratsingh thanked new board members for their acceptance of the appointments and reminded them of the importance of the Chaguaramas peninsula to Trinidad and Tobago from an economic, historical, environmental and cultural perspective.

He said while development has been on auto-pilot for the past ten years, master plans for Chaguaramas do exist and therefore can be used as sources of ideas for the enhancement of the space.

Some key items of attention according to Swaratsingh include a review of the facilities and amenities under the CDA’s remit; ad hoc property development; the abandonment of derelict vessels in the surrounding waters; the pollution of the ocean and the current state of leases.

The minister spoke of the enhancement of tourism and entertainment on the peninsula as well as revitalisation of the hotel school and the exploration of other ideas to contribute to national economic enhancement and opportunities for citizens.

The board was reminded of the agricultural designation of parts of Chaguaramas and the idea of the lands being a key part of the development of a medical cannabis industry in TT was raised.

Members were reminded that the Chaguaramas peninsula has the potential to be a foreign exchange generator for the country and can build the economy through the development of entrepreneurs.

The need for a policy for the minor islands in the west, commonly referred to as Down the Islands or DDI, as well as the revitalisation of the yachting sector were also outlined as important items for consideration.

The new board was encouraged to enjoy the appointment and partake in the natural wonders of Chaguaramas to inspire ideas for development that also take into consideration the care of natural features such as the beaches, trails, animals such as the capuchin and howler monkeys and the historical features and infrastructure.

Swaratsingh implored members to keep the history of the peninsula in mind while focusing on making it an amazing place for the heritage, citizens and future well-being of Trinidad and Tobago.

The authority was established by an Act of Parliament in 1972 to administer and co-ordinate the development of the northwestern peninsula. The CDA is vested with all the land of the north west peninsula of the island of Trinidad, including the offshore islands.