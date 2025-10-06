Man badly injured in Grande accident

- File photo

A Sangre Grande man was badly injured in an accident on the morning of October 5.

According to reports, the man was driving his Hyundai panel van along Robinson Lane, Sangre Grande, when he crashed into a truck near the Eastern Main Road.

The driver's side of the van received the brunt of the damage and the driver was pinned inside the vehicle until he was rescued by fire services. He was taken to the Sangre Grande General Hospital for treatment.

According to a source, the man suffered a broken hip, broken collar bone and a fractured shoulder.

Investigations are ongoing.