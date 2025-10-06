Maloney woman killed by car, driver reports to Arima station

Simone Rose -

A 45-year-old Maloney woman was killed in an early morning road accident in Arima on October 5. She has been identified as Simone Rose.

According to reports, around 6.30 am on October 5, Rose had exited a taxi at the intersection of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway and O’Meara Road. She was standing on the eastern side of the eastbound lane when she was struck by a vehicle.

An eyewitness told police the vehicle did not stop after the collision. The car was described only as white in colour, with no further details on the make, model or registration.

Highway Patrol officers PC Charles and WPC James responded to the incident. Rose was found unresponsive and taken to the Arima Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Despite fleeing the scene, the driver later reported the incident at the Arima Police Station. A police source told Newsday the man is co-operating with investigators.