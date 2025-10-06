Laventille man freed of 2007 quadruple murder of cop, family

Justice Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A Laventille man jointly charged for the 2007 murders of WPC Elizabeth Sutherland, her husband, daughter and a family friend was released from custody on October 6 after a High Court judge ruled that the confessions forming the backbone of the State’s case were inadmissible.

Zwadie Gomez, who was jointly charged with Daniel Mendoza for the 2007 murders of Sutherland, Ivan Sutherland, Anika Sutherland, and Kevin Serrette, at John Street, Pelican Extension, Morvant, on January 22, 2007, was before Justice Maria Busby Earle-Caddle.

After the original jury trial was aborted in 2011, the matter resumed as a judge-alone trial in September 2025 before Justice Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. Proceedings began with a voir dire to determine the admissibility of Gomez’s alleged confession statements.

The State was represented by Anju Bhola-Mc Quan and Shanelle Kissoon. Gomez was represented by Delicia Helwig-Robertson and Aixa Edwards, both of the Public Defenders’ Department.

According to the prosecution, gunshots were heard coming from the Sutherlands’ home, followed by two men escaping through a window.

A child, the Sutherlands granddaughter, was heard bawling. Officers on patrol in the area received wireless communication and proceeded to John Street Extension, Morvant. They found the body of a man lying in the living room in a pool of blood. Another man lying in the kitchen area in a pool of blood was observed. The two women were found in one of the bedrooms in a somewhat kneeling position, one behind the other in a corner of the room.

Gomez was later arrested and, in March 2007, allegedly confessed to acting as a lookout during the killings.

However, the defence argued the confessions were involuntary, claiming Gomez was subjected to beatings, threats, and other oppressive treatment at multiple police stations.

Interview notes were recorded from Gomez on March 23, 2007, and the next day a caution statement was taken.

On October 6, Busby Earle-Caddle excluded both the interview notes and caution statement.

Gomez, who was 21 at the time and had limited literacy, testified that officers kicked him in the head, causing a burst eardrum that resulted in permanent hearing loss.

He recounted being told he would be killed if he refused to sign the interview notes, was denied food, sleep, legal representation, and basic humane treatment.

Busby Earle-Caddle found that the allegations of abuse were not effectively refuted and that inconsistencies and unreliable testimony from police witnesses undermined the prosecution’s case. She ruled that the oppressive conditions under which Gomez was detained and lack of records rendered his confessions involuntary.

The court also expressed concern about the conduct of the Justice of the Peace who took Gomez’s statement, noting he admitted the accused had complained of being beaten but proceeded regardless.

With no corroborating evidence remaining after the exclusion of the confessions, the State offered no further evidence, and Gomez was immediately released after spending more than 18 years in custody.

The trial of Daniel Mendoza continues, with a verdict expected after the judge completes her review of the evidence. Their first trial in 2011 was aborted after certain legal issues had arisen. Justice Mark Mohammed, now an appeal court judge, told jurors at the time that the trial had to be stopped and a new trial ordered.

At the time of her murder, Sutherland, 47, was assigned to the Morvant Police Station, and the killings were described as one of the most atrocious and brazen acts of violence committed against a police officer and members of her family.