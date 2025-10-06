Kidavo Creations launches Staycation Adventures in Trinidad and Tobago

Misty Hamidwith a copy her fifth children’s book, Staycation Adventures in Trinidad and Tobago. -

Local author and entrepreneur Misty Hamid launched her fifth children’s book: Staycation Adventures in Trinidad and Tobago on September 30 at the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Family, friends, well-wishers and readers of her work attended to get an early look at her latest book.

Hamid said the family-inspired story takes its readers on adventures – through the eyes of a father and son – to many of TT’s environmental treasures.

The book falls under the organisational umbrella of Kidavo Creations, a local company dedicated to creating Caribbean-centred and eco-friendly children’s products, a release said.

It took Hamid four years to get the book done but it was completed in August.

It marked a significant milestone for the brand which began sharing locally developed children’s stories in 2017, the release said.

“More than just a children’s book, Staycation Adventures in Trinidad and Tobago is a heartfelt tribute to the twin-island nation – one that blends storytelling, travel, culture and environmental themes through a uniquely local lens,” it added.

The story features eleven sites around TT including the Pitch Lake, Maracas Beach, Argyle Waterfall and the Tobago Heritage Festival.

The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute’s (Cariri) executive manager of entrepreneurship development and innovation Denise Ferguson speaking at the launch said the book’s launch was a story of growth, community and support.

She said the organisation’s mission had always been to nurture innovators, creators, ideators, creative people and entrepreneurs who were driven to bring their ideas to the world, not for money but to achieve UN Sustainable Goals like quality education, sustainable cities and communities and gender equality.

Ferguson said Hamid was an example of when determination met opportunity.

Hamid was a part of the organisation's incubator and their Shaping the Future of Innovation programme.

The organisation had the privilege of watching Hamid develop and was proud to play a part in her journey, Ferguson said.

Hamid said the book was inspired by her own family adventures.

“It’s inspired by real family moments – the kind of staycations I grew up with and now share with my own children. I wanted to create something that celebrates togetherness, adventure and the beauty of our islands,” she said.

She credited her parents and siblings for the adventures that were the inspiration behind the story as well as her husband, David and their two sons, Zade and Zidan.

In the future, the company hopes to expand its products to include eco-friendly branded merchandise as well as the gamification of the books’ content. It also plans to have education tools teaching children about the Caribbean’s biodiversity and culture.

My Tropical ABCs: Fruits picture book, My Tropical ABCs: Fruits activity and colouring book, My ABCs: The Environment (reading book) and My ABCs: The Environment (activity and colouring book) are Hamid’s other works.

All publications are available as paperbacks at digital marketplaces and leading bookstores and souvenir shops throughout TT.