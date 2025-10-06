How far partisan support?

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

THE EDITOR: History has shown that superpowers undermine weaker nations by undermining their leadership and prosperity before moving in to pilfer their wealth, while belittling conquered people as being destitute.

The scenario of Venezuela is no different than what has been played out in Africa, South America and Asia. This is a false narrative of narcotics in a mercenary attempt to steal oil and gold, coupled with arbitrary killings.

Does being selected as a leader give the Prime Minister the right to draw us unwillingly into a war which can only lead to our nation being collateral damage? Regardless of our race, religion, or political party, is there a limit to our partisan support?

Our silence or supportive murmurings will be to the detriment of our nation and our children.

STERLING MANCHOUCK

attorney