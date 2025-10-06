First Peoples chief calls for justice for indigenous peoples

Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, during an address at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

CHIEF Ricardo Bharath of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community has issued a clarion call for justice and reparations for the genocide and enslavement of indigenous peoples across the Caribbean.

Speaking at the Fourth Indigenous Peoples Conference on October 6 at the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta, Bharath highlighted the historical atrocities committed against native populations following European colonisation and the introduction of Christianity.

Notably, the only parliamentarian in attendance was Opposition Leader and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles.

“I call to memory and salute the great caciques who fought relentlessly and the many others who were destroyed as they defended their homelands, on whose shoulders we stand today,” Bharath said.

The conference, held under the theme Celebrating the Resilience of the Indigenous Peoples of the Caribbean: Advocating for Reparations for Native Genocide and Enslavement, forms part of a wider regional movement for reparatory justice, which began formally in 2013 at the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Trinidad and Tobago.

Bharath said Caricom leaders had taken a historic step in demanding accountability from European countries.

“Caricom has placed itself on the right side of history in the pursuit of justice and healing for victims and survivors of the atrocities committed against the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean.”

He described the intergenerational trauma suffered by Indigenous communities as genocide, calling it a “systematic attempt to eradicate an ethnic group.” He said the Caribbean’s indigenous population declined from an estimated three million in the 1700s to fewer than 30,000 by the year 2000.

Bharath said TT’s First Peoples remain among the most marginalised social groups in the region. The Santa Rosa Community, based in Arima, is the only recognised indigenous group in the country. Yet, he said, it still lacks proper national recognition, cultural visibility, and access to land.

“An allocation of 1,320 acres of land for the Santa Rosa Mission was granted by one colonial power, only to be taken away by another. Today, we have just 25 acres, with conditions that are insulting to our people.”

The chief also renewed the community’s longstanding request for a national holiday to honour indigenous peoples.

“We requested a one-off holiday eight years ago. It gave us some visibility, but since then, we’ve fallen back into obscurity.”

On October 13, 2017, the First Peoples were officially recognised with a one-off public holiday. This was done to honour and acknowledge the contributions and historical presence of Indigenous communities.

Bharath also noted the absence of government ministers at the conference. He contrasted this with official participation seen at other cultural events such as Emancipation Day and Divali.

Calling for local action before international lobbying, he stressed that reparation efforts must begin at home.

“We cannot go knocking on the doors of foreign powers while our own governments fail to respond to our needs and struggles. When I speak of government, I mean all.”

He also renewed calls for the establishment of a bureau of indigenous people under the Ministry of Community Development to address local issues in a structured and coordinated manner.

The Caribbean Organization of Indigenous Peoples (COIP), which the Santa Rosa community currently chairs, was another focus of discussion. Established in 1987, COIP has since been accepted as an associate member of the Caricom Reparations Commission.

Bharath praised countries like Guyana and Dominica for setting up Indigenous-led governance structures and called for TT to follow suit.

“Dominica has national representation for its indigenous people. Guyana has a ministry of Amerindian affairs. Why can’t we?”

He concluded his address with a tribute to Nepuyo chieftain Hia Ima, describing him as the nation’s first Indigenous hero. Bharath stressed while the days of armed resistance are over, today’s battles are fought with advocacy, unity and education.

“The warriors are active, preserving our culture, protecting our people, and continuing our sacred duty as keepers of the environment.”