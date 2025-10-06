CTU: Journalists have a part to play in fighting human trafficking

Dane-Marie Marshall, the CTU's deputy director.

Journalists must become active partners in the fight against human trafficking, not only by reporting responsibly, but by challenging harmful myths and stereotypes and raising public awareness.

This was the central message at a sensitisation workshop hosted by the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) of the Ministry of Homeland Security, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The workshop was held on September 30 at the Brix Hotel in Port of Spain and its aim was to raise awareness among stakeholders, media professionals and the public about the growing threat of trafficking in persons (TIP) both in TT and the wider region.

CTU director Allan Meiguel described human trafficking as a “wicked problem,” a transnational organised crime that disrupts the social order and preys on the most vulnerable.

“We have to protect the society. We have to give them information about the dangers associated with trafficking in persons,” Meiguel said. “We go to schools, churches, we are preaching it from the mountaintop that there is a danger lurking.”

He said trafficking is closely linked to other serious crimes, including sexual offences, drug and arms trafficking, and money laundering.

“Almost all of them are perpetrated by gangs. It is lucrative to them. They are incentivised to perpetrate this crime on citizens and non-citizens of TT because of the lucrative nature of the act,” he said.

The CTU director stressed that trafficking in persons predominantly affects women and girls and is often facilitated through coercion and abuse of power. In TT, most known cases involve sexual exploitation although labour trafficking also exists.

Factors that increase vulnerability include poverty, lack of education, unemployment, past abuse, discrimination, and gender inequality. He highlighted that recruiters are increasingly using social media platforms to lure victims.

But there are common red flags people can look out for.

These include submissive or fearful behaviour, coached or rehearsed responses, working excessively long hours for little or no pay, living at the workplace under poor conditions, and the inability to speak freely. Meiguel urged a victim-centred approach to identification and support.

Apart from recruiters, Meiguel said perpetrators include transporters and exploiters, both nationals and foreigners, who often operate through fake businesses and use fear, isolation and deception to control their victims.

“Because of digitalisation, it is now easier than ever to reach people wherever they are,” he said.

He said CTU employs a “toolbox approach” to combat trafficking, working closely with the police and immigration officers, the judiciary, Children’s Authority, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and partners like IOM, UNDP, PADF and UN Office on Drugs and Crime, to name a few.

“We don’t have the manpower and resources to do it alone,” Meiguel said. “We take the tools out that we need to deal with each case.”

However, he acknowledged legal and legislative challenges, such as the under-reporting due to fear and trauma, victim mistrust of authorities, evidence collection difficulties, delays in prosecution and a lack of inter-agency co-ordination.

Sensitisation and prevention remain key parts of the CTU’s strategy, he said.

Permanent Secretary at the National Security Ministry Videsh Maharaj called on media professionals to report on human trafficking with accuracy, care, sensitivity, and a commitment to protecting survivors.

“The difference between a rescued victim and one who remains trapped may lie in how the stories are told,” Maharaj said. “Human trafficking is often described as a hidden crime. It is neither distant nor invisible; it exists among us.”

He recalled that between 2013 and 2024, CTU identified nearly 300 victims and laid charges against more than 80 people.

"These are not just statistics. Each number represents a real human life: a child misled by false promises; a young man forced into labour; a migrant woman exploited and trapped. These are lives disrupted, families torn apart, futures derailed," Maharaj said.

"This is why your role as media professionals is so crucial. Trafficking thrives in silence. It survives when victims remain hidden, when misinformation circulates unchecked, and when stigma discourages survivors from stepping forward."

He urged reporters to resist sensationalism, challenge harmful myths and stereotypes, and support national awareness efforts through truthful, compassionate coverage.

The day-long workshop also featured presentations from CTU Deputy Director Dane-Marie Marshall, Senior Legal Officer Arnella Laloo, and IOM Reporting and Communications Officer.