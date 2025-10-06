Chamber of Industry and Commerce calls for unity to address NCDs

A nurse tests a man for diabetes during the Bovell Cancer Diabetes Foundation testing at Cyd Gray Stadium, Roxborough in 2023. -

THE Chamber of Industry and Commerce has said a shared commitment to genuine partnerships is needed for transformation of Trinidad and Tobago’s healthcare sector, with a co-ordinated multi-sectoral needed to address non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In a release on October 6, the chamber said TT faces a significant challenge from NCDs, with chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes accounting for over 62 per cent of annual deaths in the country.

“A particularly devastating fact is that three-quarters of these deaths occur in individuals under the age of 70, highlighting the profound impact on families and communities.”

Speaking at a panel during the event – Transforming Healthcare: Bridging Gaps for a Healthier Future – on September 18 healthcare committee chairman Barry Tangwell said no single entity can transform the healthcare system alone.

“He stressed the need to move beyond ‘building empires’ and start ‘building ecosystems’ through a shared commitment to real partnerships that break down silos between public, private, and civil society sectors. The ultimate mission, he stated, is to support activities that promote improved patient outcomes, transparency, and fair trade, with a singular focus on putting ‘people first’.”

Roche Pharma general manager Alvaro Soto said a profound distrust in the healthcare system is a major challenge that limits public-private collaboration.

“He issued a call to action for a shared commitment to genuine partnerships to combine strengths and focus on comprehensive, data-driven solutions. He said this approach could strengthen diagnostic capacity and bring personalised solutions to patients through new models like tender diversification, which refers to adopting more flexible purchasing methods -beyond price-based procurement- to acquire novel and effective medical solutions tailored to individual patient needs.”

The release said the panel recognised the need to embrace innovation to modernise the healthcare system. UWI Health Economics Unit’s Dr Henry Bailey said TT has the tools to implement health technology assessment (HTA), a method crucial for transforming healthcare and reducing health inequality, but these tools are not yet being used in the public sector.

It said Caribbean Cancer Research Institute’s (CCRI) Dr Kimberly Badal proposed a scalable project focusing on patient navigation and using an electronic medical record system to track a patient’s journey from screening to diagnosis and treatment.

The release said the committee has identified five key areas of focus, including collaboration/public-private partnerships (PPPs), NCD management, eHealth, financial sustainability, and tender diversification, to create a more patient-centred healthcare environment.

The release said it has extended an invitation to the Health Minister and other key ministry stakeholders to be a part of continuous, collaborative, consultation sessions through the health care committee to bridge gaps for a healthier future for the TT population.