Calls to put sight-saving meds on CDAP

Health Minister Dr. Lackram Bodoe -

The TT Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA) is calling on the Ministry of Health to urgently include critical sight-saving medications for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy on the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) drug list.

The appeal follows recent announcements by Health Minister Dr. Lackram Bodoe that new medications have been added to CDAP for conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, depression, and high cholesterol, effective October 1.

The associtaiton, in a press release on Monday, said while it strongly supports this initiative, it wants similar attention to be given to medications that prevent avoidable blindness.

According to the National Eye Survey of TT (2013–2014), glaucoma, cataract and diabetic retinopathy (DR) remain the leading causes of preventable blindness in this country. However, many are unable to access essential treatment consistently.

For Glaucoma, first-line treatment with prostaglandin analogue eye drops is frequently unavailable at public hospital pharmacies due to stock-outs. Patients are often forced to purchase these medications privately at high cost, placing them at risk of irreversible blindness if they cannot afford the drugs.

Regarding Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), treatment often involves anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) injections directly into the eye. These drugs are not currently available for ophthalmic use in the public health sector, and private treatment is prohibitively expensive for most patients, leading to avoidable vision loss.

The association is recommending that the ministry take two critical steps to address this gap:

Add prostaglandin analogue eye drops to the CDAP list, as these are internationally recognised as first-line treatment for glaucoma.

Make anti-VEGF drugs available in public health institutions for ophthalmic use, ensuring that patients with diabetic retinopathy have equitable access to life-changing treatment.

“Preventable blindness has devastating personal and socioeconomic impacts. By including these medications under CDAP, we can save sight, protect livelihoods, and strengthen our national eye health system,” the association said in its release.

The association said it works closely with the Ophthalmological Society (OSTT) and other stakeholders to advance the prevention of avoidable blindness.

It has written to Minister Bodoe requesting a meeting to discuss how these measures can be implemented in partnership with the ministry. The association reiterated its commitment to supporting the Ministry’s health reform efforts and ensuring that no one in Trinidad and Tobago goes needlessly blind due to lack of access to essential medication.

About the TTBWA

Founded in 1914, the TT Blind Welfare Association is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to empowering blind and visually impaired persons. The association provides rehabilitation, advocacy, employment services across the country.