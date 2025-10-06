Budget announcement ‘mistakenly shared’ by UNC PRO

UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo -

UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo says he “mistakenly” shared a flyer circulating on social media that claimed the budget will be presented on October 13.

Meighoo sent the flyer to a Newsday journalist via WhatApp on October 6, at around 7.20 pm.

The flyer, with a picture of Finance minister Davendranath Tancoo in the foreground and the Red House in the background, read “Monday October 13 at 1.30 pm. National Budget 2025/2026 presented by the honourable Davendranath Tancoo, Minister of Finance.”

However, Meighoo deleted the message minutes later and apologised saying, “No official announcement has been made. I mistakenly shared someone else's post.”

Calls to contact Tancoo on October 6 were unanswered up to publication.

Since coming into office, the government has been sharing official business on the UNC's social media pages.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has remained mum on the date for the budget presentation telling Newsday on October 1, “The budget will be soon.”

Speaking at the Piarco International Airport after her return from the UN General Assembly meeting, Persad-Bissessar said work on the budget was still ongoing.

“While we were in Washington we were still working on it.

“The budget will be ready when the budget is ready. That will be very, very soon.”

Asked if she was waiting for it to be finished before deciding a date, Persad-Bissessar insisted she had a date already planned for the presentation in Parliament.

“I know the date. But I have just returned and the minister of finance just handed me a package and I would like to see it before I announce the date.” (with reporting by Yvonne Webb)