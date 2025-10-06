Beckles: People feel abandoned since election

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles says many citizens feel abandoned by the UNC since the April 28 general election.

Beckles, who is also PNM political leader, made this observation during a meeting with members of the party's Toco/Sangre Grande constituency executive in Toco/Sangre Grande on October 1.

In a post on her Facebook page on October 6, Beckles reflected on the meeting.

"Many citizens continue to feel abandoned after the April 28 election, left without real representation as some MPs have failed to meet their constituents."

The UNC won the election 28-13-2. Toco/Sangre Grande was represented by the PNM's Roger Monroe in the Parliament before the election. Defence Minister Wayne Sturge is the constituency's new MP.

Beckles said, "I have committed to standing in the gap to ensure that every voice is heard and that proper representation is restored."

The PNM, she continued, has always stood for the working people.

"While this UNC government has failed thousands, sending home over 45,000 workers and serving only their friends and family, the PNM remains steadfast in rebuilding, reconnecting and restoring hope across our nation."

Beckles said, "We are on a mission to rebuild trust, renew purpose and return service to where it belongs with the people."

She described the visit to Toco/Sangre Grande and the meeting with constituents as heartening. Beckles said she encourages PNM members to listen, engage and stay connected with the people they serve.

"I reminded them that leadership begins with humility and accountability and that unlike this government, we must never hide from the people or from service."

Beckles received her instrument of appointment as opposition leader on May 6. She was elected unopposed as PNM leader on June 22.

After the election, Beckles and other PNM parliamentarians have been visiting different constituencies as part of the party's analysis of the election defeat.