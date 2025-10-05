World Teachers’ Day 2025: Nadia Khan-Forte celebrates educators

Santa Rosa Government Primary School acting principal Nadia Khan-Forte, enjoys a moment with some of her students at the school on October 1. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

BAVINA SOOKDEO

FOR over two decades, Nadia Carleen Khan-Forte has walked a path of purpose – teaching, serving and inspiring those around her. At 51, the acting principal of Santa Rosa Government Primary School has spent 23 years at the institution, guiding students, supporting colleagues and shaping her community.

Khan-Forte spoke to WMN ahead of World Teachers’ Day, , a day set aside by the UN to celebrate the work of teachers, on October 5.

Khan-Forte said she was first inspired to become a teacher by her love for humanity and her desire to make a positive impact. Guided by her faith that “the greatest in the kingdom is a servant,” she viewed teaching as both service and purpose. Passionate about life and committed to being a lifelong learner, she wanted to share knowledge through collegiality and collaboration, while serving as a positive role model. A natural social butterfly, she also found joy in building strong relationships with students, colleagues, parents and stakeholders, believing that community involvement was key to shaping a healthy citizenry. For her, teaching not only provided a stable career but also the opportunity to foster curiosity and help build the foundation for every other profession.

Her career journey reflects her steady commitment as she began her first teaching practice in 2001, became a Teacher I in 2002, head of department in 2013, acting vice principal in 2015, and vice principal in 2019. In March 2021, she assumed her current role as acting principal.

Asked about her greatest rewards during her career, she said they are not titles, but transformations. “It is witnessing student growth and sharing in their joy as they discover new concepts,” she said.

She treasures the chance to advise and counsel adult learners, growing alongside them and making lasting positive impacts on both students and their parents. Building strong, unbreakable relationships has given Khan-Forte a profound sense of purpose, as has teaching resilience, tenacity and faith. She pointed out that she finds fulfillment in nurturing confidence, encouraging students to think outside the box, and empowering them with skills that extend beyond the classroom. By being her authentic self – loyal, creative and passionate – Khan-Forte explained that she fosters deeply meaningful connections, celebrates “aha” moments and enjoys the intellectual stimulation that comes with mentoring young minds and guiding them through both mistakes and triumphs.

Hard work brings rewards and Khan-Forte’s work has not gone unnoticed. From awards at Valsayn Teachers’ College in English and education, to being a two-time finalist for Teacher of the Year (2017 and 2024), she has received numerous commendations, plaques and certificates.

Questioned on whether or not teachers are celebrated enough locally, Khan-Forte was clear that they are not. She believes educators deserve greater support and higher status in society to reflect the importance of their role in shaping the nation’s future. Teachers, she explained, often go far beyond the call of duty – purchasing their own resources, painting their classrooms, and even buying uniforms and stationery for marginalised or underprivileged children. They act as parents to their students, monitor progress, supervise classrooms and provide consistent guidance, all while enduring shortened breaks and, at times, abuse. For her, meaningful reform is urgently needed to properly recognise and support teachers.

Perhaps it is this understanding that led her to a unique initiative: celebrating teachers on social media. She began on May 16, 2021, after hearing then prime minister Keith Rowley praise doctors and nurses for going beyond the call of duty. “To myself, I said – ‘So do teachers.’ That day, I started celebrating my relatives and teacher friends. I used my interactions and experiences to write my pieces, and I’ve done it faithfully every day since. After four years, I began highlighting teachers once per week, and I plan to continue until retirement.”

Khan-Forte further explained that shining a spotlight on other teachers was important to her because she believes in esteeming others above herself and recognising the value of their daily contributions. “Teachers constantly pour into the lives of students, and for that to continue, their own ‘cups’ cannot remain empty,” she said. Guided by the principle that “to whom much is given, much is required,” and blessed with what she calls her “gift of people,” she has sought to build stronger teams and foster camaraderie.

Through social networking, she taps into the skill sets of colleagues across the fraternity, using their talents to enrich her school’s cultural transformation – whether it’s inviting teacher Joel Chan to sing for her staff, engaging foreign language teachers for her school’s Language Day, or collaborating with authors for Literacy Day. For her, appreciation is both a joy to give and a powerful tool for creating supportive, inclusive environments where teachers feel seen and valued. By lifting others up, she believes she expands rather than diminishes influence, fosters collaboration, builds trust and creates walking advocates for the profession. At its heart, she noted, her approach is about humility, growth, and the belief that success multiplies when shared.

So what’s the response to her posts like? She admitted that it has been overwhelming. “They love it. Often, I’ll get a private message saying I made their day. Students and parents also comment, expressing gratitude. People tell me it’s an honourable responsibility I’ve undertaken—a mammoth task. It gives teachers motivation, boosts confidence, reduces isolation, and builds trust. That’s what it’s about.”

Some of her most touching moments are when a highlighted teacher passes away. “I reflect and feel warmth knowing I saw their worth whilst alive, and that they got to see it too,” she shared, naming Gregory Subero, Kumar Bhagwandeen and Natascha Hislop as examples.

When asked about teachers’ role in shaping society, she stated, “Beyond academics, we instill values, foster empathy, and nurture critical and creative thinking. We help students become engaged citizens in a well-rounded democratic society.”

But challenges persist – lack of parental involvement, absenteeism, burnout, poor infrastructure, and minimal resources among them. Her advice to aspiring teachers is heartfelt: “Do it for the outcome, not the income. Teach the child, not the curriculum. Build relationships, set boundaries, embrace flexibility, and practise self-care. Most importantly – do not rob people’s children. Be the teacher you would want for your own children.”

For Khan-Forte, Teachers’ Day is a time of reflection. “It’s about recalibrating, renewing my gratitude, patience and commitment. I ask myself: how can I affect the future generation? How can I improve me – the woman in the mirror?”

To her colleagues she urged, “Do good when it is in the power of your hands to do so. Prior proper planning prevents pitifully poor performance.”

She said on October 5 she will send an inspirational message to her social media followers and teachers she has highlighted.

The Santa Rosa Government Primary School, she said, will mark the occasion on October 6.

Looking ahead, her hope for education in Trinidad and Tobago is bold. She said, “We must prioritise equity and flexibility, abolish high-stakes exams, and create authentic learning experiences that connect to the real world. Parents must be held accountable, and while technology has its place, the human heart must never be substituted by Artificial Intelligence.”

Outside the classroom, Khan-Forte is deeply grounded in faith, family, and service. She enjoys reading her Bible, journalling, travelling, hiking, volunteerism with TT Unified Teachers’ Association, and making “powerful declarations” over her life. She is also an active member of Jesus Tabernacle of Praise and Worship, where prayer, worship, and the guidance of her like-minded, people-oriented pastors continue to nurture her spiritual growth. “I just love people and I want them to grow,” she concluded.