Webster holds nerves, Titans get one-run win in Super50 trial

In this May 1, 2023 file photo, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Tion Webster plays a shot during a practice match at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A pair of thrilling matches bowled off the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board's (TTCB) National Senior 50-overs Cup on October 4, with the Steelpan Titans and the Soca Strikers registering contrasting wins in the four-team tournament which is being used as preparation for the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, the Titans' innings versus the Scarlet Blazers was bolstered by four half-centuries as they posted a strong total of 316 for six. In reply, the Blazers got a knock of 92 from Windies opener Evin Lewis. However, they fell one run short in the final over as they were agonisingly bowled out for 315.

The Titans got a terrific start from the opening pair of Kamil Pooran (67 off 76 balls) and captain Tion Webster (73 off 93), who put together a substantial 130-run stand. Pooran was dismissed by the economical Justyn Gangoo (one for 34) in the 24th over, with Kyle Ramdoo (one) and Webster following soon after as the Titans slipped to 167 for three by the 33rd over as off-spinner Joshua Davis (two for 29) struck timely blows.

Six overs later, the Titans then slid to 204 for five as Camillo Carimbocas (six) and allrounder Mark Deyal (eight) were dismissed cheaply.

In the last ten overs, though, the Titans launched their recovery as Jyd Goolie (71 not out off 71) and an aggressive Jesse Bootan (65 off 36) crucially changed the tempo of the innings with a 101-run stand for the sixth wicket before the latter was dismissed in the final over by Jerve Cummings (two for 55).

In reply, the Blazers had a stumbling start as Lewis lost partners Daniel Williams (three) and Mbeki Joseph (eight) early, leaving their team on 18 for two in the seventh over.

Lewis blazed his way to 92 off 73 and put on 51 for the third wicket with Justin Jagessar (16) and 88 more for the fourth wicket with Davis before Deyal (one for 55) got his wicket to close the 26th over. At that stage, the Blazers were on 157 for four and pushed their score to 216 before Derjourn Charles (34 off 39) became the first of five scalps for left-arm seamer Alexander Chase.

Though slightly expensive, Chase grabbed five for 71 from his ten overs and added the scalps of Mikkel Govia (nine), Davis (62 off 76), Justin Mannick (20 off 14) and Aadian Racha (31 off 21) as the Blazers were brought to the brink of defeat at 289 for nine.

Still needing 28 off the last 20 balls, the Blazers' last pair of Cummings (15 off 11) and Gangoo (11 not out) nearly got them over the line. However, Webster (two for 44) returned at the death to seal the Man of the Match award and the nervy win for the Titans when he dismissed Cummings with the first ball of the last over to bowl out the Blazers for 315.

At the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Couva, the Strikers made just 133 on the back of 63 from Andrew Rambaran, before bowling out the Cocrico Warriors for 114 to grab the 19-run win in the low-scoring affair. National under-19 player Abdul-Raheem Toppin led the Strikers with impressive figures of five for 34.

From 9.30 am on October 8, the Strikers and Titans will aim to make it two wins from two matches when they meet at the NCC, with the Blazers facing the Warriors at the BLCA.

At the end of round-robin play, the top two teams will meet in a day/night final at the BLCA on October 18.

Summarised Scores:

STEELPAN TITANS - 316/6 from 50 overs (Tion Webster 73, Jyd Goolie 71 not out, Kamil Pooran 67, Jesse Bootan 65; Joshua Davis 2/29, Jerve Cummings 2/55) vs SCARLET BLAZERS - 315 from 49.1 overs (Evin Lewis 92, J Davis 62, Dejourn Charles 34, Aadian Racha 31; Alexander Chase 5/71, T Webster 2/44). Titans won by one run.

SOCA STRIKERS - 133 from 41.1 overs (Andrew Rambaran 63; Jacen Agard 3/15, Ricky Jaipaul 2/16) vs COCRICO WARRIORS 114 from 24.1 overs (Shatrughan Rambaran 22; Abdul Raheem-Toppin 5/34, Shaaron Lewis 3/22). Strikers won by 19 runs.