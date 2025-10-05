The joy of Ramleela

Twelve-year-old Shivesh Rambhawan is a member of the Mc Bean Ramleela and Cultural Group. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

LOCALLY, children play a vital role in keeping this tradition alive, finding joy, confidence and community along the way.

Shivesh Rambhawan’s love for Ramleela began as a spectator. Now part of the Mc Bean Ramleela and Cultural Group, the 12-year-old recalled, “Over the years I went to look at Ramleela and got interested in it.” Then, one year ago, he first stepped on stage.

Despite being new, Shivesh has already taken on several important roles, including his very first, Sage Valmiki (author of the Ramayan), Vashist Muni (guru of Rama), Vishwamitra (sage who taught Rama and his brother the art of warfare and weaponry), and Neel (a key figure of the monkey army).

His favourite so far has been Vishwamitra “because he played a very important part of the Ramayana.”

For Shivesh, who has also been part of chowtaal and Baal Vikaas in primary school, Ramleela represents the battle of good over evil, and is a great way to learn about the Ramayan. The lessons of the story resonate with him deeply, as do the friendships he has made. He said, “I have made many new friends, old and young. The most exciting part of being on stage for Ramleela is interacting with the other players and seeing many people are interested in the plays. Being part of the group is educational, super cool, and fun.”

So how does he balance schoolwork with rehearsals? He explained, “I try to do my school and homework as soon as I get home from school. It is challenging, but the group often tries to finish early for students who are partaking in the plays.” He admitted that he sometimes feels tired but he tries to squeeze in some rest when he gets home from school.

While he sometimes gets nervous on stage, the most challenging part is learning the different characters for multiple roles. However, his parents’ support keeps him motivated – they attend every performance, help him rehearse at home, and encourage him to pursue his cultural roots.

On stage, Shivesh enjoys the thrill of costumes and props, especially his bow and arrows. He recalls with laughter a moment during a battle scene when he was “picked up, spun around, and thrown to the ground.” Looking ahead, he hopes to grow into larger roles like Lakshman (Rama’s brother).

Shivesh sees himself acting in Ramleela as he grows older and would be delighted if he can get an opportunity to act in a television show or movie someday.

To other children, he encouraged, “Ramleela is learning about the Ramayan and all the characters that are being played.” He added that it is part of our culture, is educational and fun. “Go out there, do your best and have a fun time.”

Ten-year-old Ashana Mohammed’s Ramleela journey began three years ago when her admiration for the stage turned into participation. Since then, she has played various roles with the Mc Bean Ramleela and Cultural Group – from one of the queens to the revered figure of Sita (Rama’s wife) during her kidnapping by Ravan, the demon king. That role, she says, remains her favourite.

For Ashana, Ramleela is inseparable from identity. “Ramleela means a lot to me…being involved in my culture,” she said.

Her favourite part is feeling proud of her culture and building confidence. She also treasures the sense of belonging: “Being part of the group is like being part of a big family.”

For Ashana balancing schoolwork and Ramleela is easy as she sees the event as “a breather” after she finishes her homework. “I always look forward to it,” she explained. Her parents attend every performance and her older sister helps her to rehearse.

Ashana’s most fun memory is playing a villainous role where she had to “terrorise the sages” while on Ravan’s side. For her, even the challenges are enjoyable. “The hardest part of Ramleela is honestly nothing, because the other members make everything very simple and the outcome is great,” she said.

In the future, Ashana hopes to play Queen Kaikeyi, the stepmother who sent Rama into the forest, a role she thinks would be fun.” To other children thinking of joining, she said: “You learn about your culture, have fun, and build your confidence.”

For ten-year-old Kianna Aashriya Roopchand of Lower Barrackpore, Ramleela is more than performance– it is family legacy. “My family has been involved in Ramleela for ages,” she said. “Since I was one, I have been involved, and I’m happy to be continuing the family tradition.”

A member of the Satya Drishti Spiritual and Sporting Group, Kianna has already played a range of roles: Baby Prince (her first role at the age of one), a Vanara, Little Sita’s friend, the Golden Deer, and Agni, the Fire God. Among these, the Golden Deer remains her favourite. “The costume is very cool, and I love the makeup and the way I get to move and dance around. It’s fun to dance around before the demise,” she said.

For Kianna, Ramleela is deeply meaningful. “…it makes me feel closer to my culture and religion,” she said. She especially enjoys re-enacting the scriptures and performing alongside friends and family. “It’s nice to be involved in the group, having fun, learning new things, and doing something special together.”

Although juggling schoolwork and rehearsals can be tough, she manages by finishing assignments before practice. “Actually, I don’t usually feel tired the next day,” she said. “The timing doesn’t run too late, so I can still get enough rest.”

At first, Kianna sometimes got nervous, but she has gotten past that and feels elated when going on stage.

Her parents’ support has been constant. “They’ve always been to every single performance,” she said. “Even though my daddy isn’t here anymore, I know he’s cheering me on and always watching me.”

Kianna dreams of playing Sita one day, but for now, she is happy to keep growing with Ramleela. Her advice to others is that Ramleela “is very enjoyable…It also helps with managing time, being brave, building character and developing a love for our culture and religion.”