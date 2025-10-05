PM reshuffles Cabinet responsibilities

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to the media while supported by her government ministers. - File photo

THE renaming of two ministries is among the changes made by the President as she reassigned the responsibilities of the Cabinet and ministries, following the advice of the Prime Minister.

A gazette notice published on October 4 stated the shuffle would see the renaming of the Ministry of Legal Affairs to the Ministry of Land and Legal Affairs, removing the responsibilities (and name) from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. Its minister, Saddam Hosein, will now be responsible for Lands and Surveys, Land Management, Regularisation of Tenure/Housing for Squatters, Surveys and Mapping, Valuation, Land Settlement Agency, Land Survey Board of TT and the Estate Management and Business Development Company.

Also among the changes is Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar absorbing the responsibility for matters relating to Heritage Buildings, Constitutional Reform, National Trust, National Commission for Self-Help Limited, National Library Services and the National Library and Information System Authority, Home Improvement Grants Policy, Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP), Government Aided Self-Help Housing Programme (GASHHP). These were previously under Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Housing David Lee and Minister of Public Administration Dominic Smith.

The Criminal Justice Unit and the Prison System were removed from under Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj and placed with the Attorney General John Jeremie and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, respectively. The Minister of Energy and Energy Industries will no longer be responsible for Power Generation, Trinidad Generation Unlimited and Powergen. This was placed under Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath.

Responsibility for matters relating to the National Health Insurance System and the Export-Import Bank of TT Ltd (Eximbank) will now rest with Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo instead of Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe and Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism, Satyakama Maharaj, respectively.

The Minister of Justice will now oversee Electronic Monitoring, Environmental Commission, Equal Opportunity Commission, the Equal Opportunity Tribunal, the Tax Appeal Board, Council of Legal Education and Hugh Wooding Law School instead of the Attorney General. Maharaj will now also oversee the Criminal Injury Compensation Board instead of Alexander.

The Minister of Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development, Leroy Baptiste, will now have responsibility for the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (NEDCO), which was previously under the Ministry of Trade.

Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Kennedy Swaratsingh was given responsibility for matters relating to Social Planning, Development and Monitoring, removing the duty from Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit. Instead, she was given responsibility for the Geriatric Adolescent Partnership Programme, which was formerly under the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Phillip Watts.

The changes were made in accordance with section 79(1) of the Constitution.