Patriots' Lewis, Singh march away with top Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board awards

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots spinner Kashtri Singh. PHOTO COURTESY PATRIOTS' FACEBOOK PAGE -

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said the board remains focused on rebuilding and strengthening local cricket from the grassroots up, as the 2025-2026 season sets to bowl off.

Speaking at the TTCB Premier League awards ceremony at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, on October 3, Bassarath said the evening was about more than just recognition.

“We gather not merely to distribute trophies and medals, but to celebrate excellence, resilience and the unyielding spirit of cricket that lives in every corner of TT,” he told players, officials and guests.

The ceremony highlighted standout performances from the two/three-day format and T20 competitions from both the premiership I and II divisions. This year, the premier I 50-over tournament was left out the award show after it was cancelled in May owing to the start of the wet season.

However, Bassarath unveiled plans for a new mid-week 30-overs competition, to be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 pm, aimed at revitalising community spirit and sharpening club standards.

He also said that five zones had already completed level one coaching courses, ensuring clubs gain greater access to certified coaches.

As the new season bowls off this weekend, with Red Force trial matches for the upcoming CG United Super-50 Cup, Bassarath urged collaboration between clubs and the board as they chart a way forward for the 2025-2026 season.

“Strong clubs build strong competitions, and strong competitions build strong national teams,” he said.

Awards were presented to most valuable players, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers and five-wicket hauls, among others.

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots’ Kashtri Singh (49 wickets) was adjudged best premier I bowler with 49 wickets while teammate Evin Lewis (952 runs) was the best batsman.

In the premier II north, TT Police Sports Club’s Justin Joseph was the star of the show as he led all wicket-takers with 48 scalps and scored the most runs (393) for his club.

In the premier II south, Woodland Sports Club’s Rakesh Maharaj (61 wickets) topped the bowling category with Club Sando’s Silus Cooper (732 runs), best with the willow.

Delivering the feature address was sport sociology pioneer Roy McCree, newly appointed dean at UWI’s faculty of sport.

McCree identified four key forces shaping modern sport – medicalisation, scientisation, commercialisation and professionalisation – all of which, he said, have transformed the way athletes train, compete and earn.

McCree said that while sport has evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry, the rise of professionalisation also demands higher standards of education and support systems.

“You cannot rely on media commentators and our two million man army of sports experts as a source of psychological support,” he said, calling for every national team to employ a full-time sports psychologist as part of its medical staff.

He also advocated for greater investment in coaching, including the creation of a “cadre of elite coaches” who are “well-trained, experienced, tested and well-paid,” and even suggested appointing full-time coaches in every secondary school.

McCree reminded the awardees that they now have “a plethora of possibilities and career paths” in sport, whether as athletes or professionals in emerging disciplines. “Whatever path you choose, whatever dream you wish to pursue, I wish you all the very best and congratulate you on your achievements tonight,” he said.

The second part of the TTCB national awards continues on October 5 at the same venue, from 2 pm.

Premier League awardees:

PREMIERSHIP II - NORTH

Best Bowler - Justin Joseph (48 wickets)

Best Batsman - Justin Joseph (393 runs)

PREMIERSHIP II - SOUTH

Best Bowler - Rakesh Maharaj (61 wickets)

Best Batsman - Silus Cooper (732 runs)

PREMIERSHIP I

Best Bowler - Kastri Singh (49 wickets)

Best Batsman - Evin Lewis (952 runs)

RESERVE LEAGUE MVPS

PREMIERSHIP I DIVISION

Ryan Yearwood - QPCC

Caden Owen - Powergen Penal Sports

Jayden Karim - Profibau Victoria United

Kyle Beepot - Central Sports

Nikki Ragoonanan - Merry Boys Sports

Christopher Jagmohan - Bess Motors Marchin Patriots

Ronnilster Perreira - Preysal Sports

Calls Ali - Yorkshire

Ricardo Williams - TT Prisons Sports

PREMIERSHIP II – NORTH

Adrian Mahase - Alescon Comets

Andre Seetaram - QPCC II

Saver Rambaran - Munroe Road

Muhammad Aziz - El Socorro Youth Movement

Joshua Cummings - TTDF

Imran Hosein - TTPS

PREMIERSHIP II – SOUTH

Jesus Zackarali - Caldrac Sports

Stephon Boodoo - Endeavour

David Mohammed - Cosmos

Arnaldo Premchand - MYO Sports

Keifer Ghisyawan - Woodland Sports

Jay Harrybhajan - Rousillac United

Adan Gopaul - Club Sando

PREMIERSHIP II - NORTH

Javon Searles, Joshua Alexis, Kieron Alexander, Kissoonath Magram - Alescon Comets

Don Ferrier, Giovanni Ramdenny - HKL Aranjuez Sports Club

Isaiah Gomez, Jean Phillippe Barrie, Shiva McCoon - QPCC II

Kyle Ramesar, Travaine Cargill - Munroe Road Cricket Club

Akil Timothy, Keon Isaac, Muhammad Aziz, Shakeem Prince, Shaquille Duncan - El Socorro Youth Movement

Nikhil Naraynsingh - TTDF

Justin Joseph, Kyle Roopchand - TTPS

PREMIERSHIP II DIVISION – SOUTH

Allan Laurent, Daniel Rampersad, David Williams Jr., Shaquille Mc David - Caldrac

Raul Basu, Sachin Balai, Yuvraj Ramnarine - Endeavour Sports

Adrian Sukhwa, Barry Bandoo, Chris Sadanan - Cosmos

Aidan Bissondath, Ryan Oudit - MYO Sports

Brandon Ramdial, Denesh Ramdin, Rajendra Chandrika, Rakesh Maharaj, Ryan Hurley, Saiba Batoosingh - Woodland

Rodney Sieunarine - Rousillac United

Daniel Cooper, Jase Asson, Keron Rampersad, Lorenzo Loubon, Macaine Smith, Matthew Cooper, Silus Cooper - Club Sando

PREMIERSHIP I

Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Philton Williams, Sunil Narine - QPCC

Cephas Cooper, Daniel Williams, Ewart Nicholson, Navin Bidaisee, Samuel Roopnarine, Videsh Sookhai - Powergen

Kerwyn Sirju, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Yannick Ottley - FC Clarke Road

Avinash Mahabirsingh, Damion Joachim, Jordan Samkaran, Marcelle Jones - Profilbau Victoria United

Imran Khan, Jabari Mills, Kamil Pooran, Mikkel Govia - Central Sports

Andrew Rambaran, Saurav Warrell - Merry Boys

Adrian Ali, Evin Lewis, Kadeem Alleyne, Kastri Singh, Ricky Jaipaul - Bess Motors Marchin Patriots

Adrian Cooper, Camillo Carimbocas, Jason Batson, Mathew Patrick, Nathaniel Mc David, Sachin Seecharan - Preysal Sports Club

Adrian Mohammed, Akeel Mohammed, Devon Lord, Ethan Gibson, Mario Belcon, Samuel Felix, Ziggy Levi - Yorkshire

Daniel Babb, Ramesh Bridgelal, Zackurrie Raghoonath - TT Prisons

PREMIERSHIP II - NORTH

Best Bowler - Justin Joseph (48 wickets)

Best Batsman - Justin Joseph (393 runs)

PREMIERSHIP II - SOUTH

Best Bowler - Rakesh Maharaj (61 wickets)

Best Batsman - Silus Cooper (732 runs)

PREMIERSHIP I

Best Bowler - Kashtri Singh (49 wickets)

Best Batsman - Evin Lewis (952 runs)