Pan Trinbago celebrates clean audit, $6m surplus

Beverley Ramsey-Moore, president of Pan Trinbago. - File photo

PAN TRINBAGO president Beverly Ramsey-Moore says the organisation is in its strongest financial position in years, with a $6 million surplus and a fully repaid loan, and she does not expect any cuts in prizes, assistance to bands, or players' remittances, as the steelpan fraternity awaits the national budget.

Speaking after the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on October 5, Ramsey-Moore said Pan Trinbago continues to demonstrate strong financial accountability and national relevance.

“I know it’s a new government and they have to make their assessments, but I look forward to positive allocations in the budget that will go towards the steelpan community.”

Calling the AGM "extremely successful", Ramsey-Moore said over 119 bands were represented by two delegates each. Ramsey-Moore said she was proud that for the fifth consecutive year, Pan Trinbago received unqualified (clean) audited financial statements.

“When we came in in 2018, we inherited a demand loan that the last executive had taken from First Citizens Bank. Every year, we continued to pay on it. After successful negotiations with the bank, we were able to complete the payment in December.”

She underscored Pan Trinbago's broader role in national development, beyond the annual Panorama competition.

“We are not just a Panorama organisation. We have declared in our mantra there is no season for pan: there is the panyard model.”

She pointed to President Christine Kangaloo, who she said has recognised this. The President, in July at her Pan Camp 2025, encouraged citizens to embrace transformation using the steelpan as a symbol of unity, creativity and discipline.

Ramsey-Moore said, “We have many young men in at-risk areas, and our delegates and members play a role in keeping our country safe. That should be taken into consideration when it comes to funding the organisation.”

Relationship with minister 'developing'

On her working relationship with new Culture and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin, Ramsey-Moore said it is "developing".

“It is our responsibility as Pan Trinbago to work with the government, because we are about the business of developing Trinidad and Tobago”.

She added Pan Trinbago must collaborate not only with the Minister of Culture but also with ministers of Youth Development, Trade, Tourism, and other sectors that impact people.

During the open-floor session at the AGM, a members questioned whether the current administration supports Pan Trinbago and raised concerns about potential implications for future funding.

Ramsey-Moore responded, “Members are extremely concerned. The first signal sent to the organisation was a letter stating, ‘We don’t need your president,’ and asking us to name someone else. The members saw that as an insult and a disrespect.”

She said those issues have since been resolved.

“The line minister has pledged and committed to working with the organisation. You don’t treat us lightly. We are the world governing body of the steelpan. I must say that we are developing a good relationship. I expect better, and I expect the best.”

On the support of her membership, Ramsey-Moore said, “They trust their leaders, the central executive, and the regional bodies. You saw what happened here today — this was a beautiful meeting. The members love their president.”

'First Citizens $5m loan repaid'

Reflecting on her leadership since 2018, she said the organisation has turned a corner.

“We were definitely in a state. We have cleaned up the brand, and now we are in a safe space. We are in a better position financially, and we stand on the hallmark of accountability and transparency, good governance across the board.”

Pan Trinbago treasurer Lauren Pierre confirmed the $5 million First Citizens loan had been fully paid off, and the organisation recorded a $6 million surplus for the year.

“We also transferred $1 million into savings,” she said.

Pierre said Pan Trinbago is doing “very well,” and echoed Ramsey-Moore’s pride in receiving a fifth consecutive clean audit opinion.

Asked to explain what that meant, she said, “A clean audit means the financial statements are free from any material misstatements. The auditors came into Pan Trinbago, reviewed all the documentation, and were fully satisfied. They didn’t find anything alarming. It shows we are accounting properly for the funds we receive.”

She said the organisation’s marketing team secured over $5 million in sponsorships, and the organisation’s equity now stands at $7 million.

“That reflects our ability to comfortably meet all liabilities. We’re in a very steady financial position, and we’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Asked if there are contingency plans in case of budget cuts, Pierre said, “We are led by president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, and as a central executive team, we will have those discussions when the time comes.”

Her message to members and potential partners: “Pan Trinbago is in a good space. We are financially accountable, and we are ready. Panorama is coming. So invest, we know how to manage your money, and we are very happy to have you on board.”