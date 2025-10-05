NPTA on World Teachers' Day: Students benefit when parents, teachers collaborate

Walter Stewart, NPTA president. -

NATIONAL Parents Teachers Association (NPTA) president Walter Stewart is calling for greater collaboration between home and the classroom as he celebrated World Teachers’ Day, on October 5.

Stewart said the day provided much-needed recognition of teachers and their role in nurturing potential and building the foundation of society, and the success of every child depends on a meaningful partnership between home, school, parents and teachers.

“The World Teacher’s Day 2025 theme, Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession, speaks to teachers not operating in silos, not operating independently, not isolating but rather having a shared mission, ideology, principle and objective, working cohesively and concurrently with all stakeholders to achieve student success.

“As parents, we stand side by side with these ideals, understanding that education is powerful, purpose-driven, and productive only when we collaborate.”

He pledged unwavering support to teachers.

In a written statement, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath also extended appreciation to teachers across the nation, including those in administrative offices, training institutions and communities.

“This year's theme calls upon us to reimagine what it means to teach and to teach together. It reminds us that education is not a solitary act. It is built upon connection, co-operation and shared purpose.

“When teachers collaborate, share knowledge, supporting one another and learn together, the entire education system becomes stronger, more innovative and more responsive to the needs of our students.”