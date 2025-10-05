New drugs available under revised CDAP

Minister of Health, Dr Lackram Bodoe. - File photo

NEW medication is now available under the revised Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP), effective October 1. The new drugs will help patients with heart problems, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, depression and other issues.

The added drugs will include Losartan Potassium 50mg tablets, Clopidogrel Bisulphate 75mg tablets, Risperidone 2mg tablets, Sertraline 50mg tablets and Rosuvastatin 20mg tablets.

The additions come after Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe commissioned a CDAP Review Committee on June 5, aiming to assess the programme’s clinical, operational, and financial performance.

A media release from the ministry on October 5 said, “The findings noted that while CDAP remains a crucial public good, its drug list must be updated, its diagnostics strengthened, and its structure modernised to reflect the current medical realities.”

The release said the update falls in line with the government’s health reform programme,

Bodoe said, “The revised CDAP will provide safer, more effective medicines to over 300,000 citizens. With improved diagnostics, better rural access and significant cost savings this update ensures higher quality care and greater value for the people of TT.”