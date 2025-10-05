Jadel empowers women with new hit Another Man

The artwork for Jadel's single Another Man. -

JADEL, really name Jardine Cherelle Legere, is setting the record straight with her latest single Another Man.

She is calling on women everywhere to set clear, non-negotiable boundaries and standards in their romantic relationships.

The Woodbrook-born songstress, long recognised for championing female empowerment, says if your man isn’t treating you right, it may be time to move on.

“Too many women feel stuck in situations where they’re undervalued,” Jadel said in a news release on October 1.

“This song is a reminder that you deserve respect, love and happiness. If you’re not getting that, then maybe it’s time to find another man.”

Another Man was produced by XplicitMevon (Mevon Soodeen) and co-written with Jadel.

The release said Another Man fuses bouyon and power soca with Jadel’s trademark vocal fire.

“Built for the road, the fete, and the car stereo, it’s more than a catchy dance track, it speaks directly to women about self-worth and agency.“

“This one came straight from my heart,” Jadel added. “I wanted to give women a voice and also give them a song they could move to. Carnival is about freedom and expression, and I feel like this is the perfect time to put this message out.”

The release added, “Known for hits like Yuh Man, Up In the Party, Shake Up, Deserve It All and Jam Somebody, Jadel has earned her place as one of soca’s most consistent performers with global appeal.“

She has headlined shows in New York, London, Tokyo and Berlin, and was nominated at the Caribbean Music Awards for female soca artiste of the year and impact soca artiste of the year.

For Carnival 2026, Jadel is stepping into her power with a conscious choice to share her full self and she’s urging her female fans to join her on that journey of self-discovery.

“My music is about more than glitz and glam,” she said. “I’m a proud mom, I’m the friend my girls call when their hearts are breaking, and I’m also a woman who sometimes has to look in the mirror and remind herself that we’ve got this. Soca is my life, but there’s so much more to my story and I’m ready to share it.”

“Another Man is the first step in that new chapter. The single launches Jadel Jadel’s Carnival 2026 campaign, which will feature a string of releases, live appearances, and interactive social content,“ the release said.

Another Man is available now on all major streaming platforms.

