IWFTT honours three changemakers

From left, Suzan Lakhan-Baptiste, Maya Nanan and Dr Catherine Minto-Bain with their awards at the International Women’s Forum of TT’s fourth annual Inspirational Women Awards Gala at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on September 30. - Photo courtesy International Women’s Forum of TT

THE International Women’s Forum of Trinidad and Tobago (IWFTT) celebrated the strength, vision and impact of three extraordinary women at its fourth annual Inspirational Women Awards Gala on September 30 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Dr Catherine Minto-Bain, Suzan Lakhan-Baptiste and Maya Kirti Nanan were recognised for their courage, persistence and contributions to national life, inspiring not just women, but communities across the country and beyond.

IWFTT presented Minto-Bain with the Inspirational Champion of Women Award. As leader of the TT IVF and Fertility Centre, she had delivered more than 3,500 healthy babies through various fertility interventions, bringing hope and joy to thousands of families.

Lakhan-Baptiste received the Inspirational Advocate Award. A founding member of Nature Seekers, she transformed Matura Beach into one of the most productive leatherback turtle nesting grounds in the world, saved a species, created sustainable livelihoods and earned international recognition, including the UNEP Global 500 Award and CNN Hero honours.

Nanan, who was presented with the Inspirational Emerging Leader Award, turned her desire to create opportunities for her younger brother Rahul, who is on the autism spectrum, into a movement. She created Autism Siblings and Friends Network and Rahul’s Clubhouse, trained more than 5,000 youth advocates, supported hundreds of autistic individuals and built spaces of empowerment and belonging. She won the Youth Leadership: Community Groups Award at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service’s National Youth Awards in 2021 and was recognised as the 2023 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year.

President Christine Kangaloo commended the honourees, saying women’s contributions to society had historically been overlooked or minimised.

She said when women’s organisations highlighted the achievements of women, they counteracted and rectified this historical invisibility, and made women’s work and leadership visible in areas where they were under-represented.

She added that such recognition provided role models for younger generations, actively dismantled gender stereotypes, and showed that women could and did excel in traditionally male-dominated fields and at all levels of decision-making.

And when women’s accomplishments were made more visible, there was a greater likelihood of policymakers and institutions recognising the value of supporting women’s participation and leadership.

The president noted that although the awardees came from vastly different fields and experiences, they shared a quality that set them apart – they were all tenacious.

“What strikes me most about these stories, is that all three of these honourees refused to be paralysed by the enormity of the problems they faced. As I have said, they have all been incredibly tenacious. Where others saw challenges too large or too entrenched to tackle, they saw opportunity. Where others might have thrown up their hands in despair, they asked instead, ‘What can I do?’

“Their work has benefited not only themselves, but also their communities, and by extension, the entire nation.”

She believes everyone should be inspired by their courage, persistence and service.

“Just imagine the kind of society we would have if everyone approached our national challenges as Catherine, Suzan and Maya have approached theirs. Imagine if, instead of waiting for somebody to fix things, we each asked ourselves what contribution we could make. Imagine if we tackled issues like crime, inequality or environmental degradation with that same creativity, determination and courage. The mountains we would climb, the valleys we would cross, the future we could secure.”

In her address, Nanan called on the nation to invest in emerging leaders because they often had solutions to issues affecting the future, and to demand inclusion in schools, the workplace and leadership.

She advised young women, “You do not have to wait for permission to lead. Your story is your strength, your voice can move mountains and your courage can reach nations. To the mentors, leaders and changemakers in this room, I ask you to walk with us, to challenge us, trust us and to mentor us, so that you can open doors so wide that no one can ever shut us down again.”

Lakhan-Baptiste said she did not accomplish all she did by herself, and the award proved that when people came together with a shared vision, “even the smallest rural community” could accomplish big and meaningful things.

She recalled moments of doubt and challenge.

She said she had spent nights out on Matura Beach, had to physically fight off poachers, trek through the forest to reach the sand, and endured being called “crazy” and more, but she always welcomed a good challenge.

She encouraged others to be vocal.

“Each of us, no matter where we are or what role we play, has the power to make a difference. The environment is not just a force. It is our home, our heritage, our future, and if there’s one thing we all share across every border, for every generation, is this beautiful fragile planet called planet Earth.”

Minto-Bain said infertility was rising worldwide, and she had seen significant changes in her two decades in the field.

“Here in the Caribbean we have really huge struggles. Fertility problems are really often misunderstood and infertility remains deeply stigmatised despite all the advocacy work that’s been going on and talking in public about infertility. And so the challenges we face here in TT and the Caribbean, I think they’re doubly difficult.

“There is so much work to be done, and in women’s health particularly it’s (about) working on creating a supportive, non-judgmental and empowering environment for women and men. Fortunately, it is deeply satisfying work.”

She said sometimes people needed to be reminded of why they did what they did and that they could make a difference. She thanked IWFTT, saying the award helped energise her with a renewed sense of purpose.

Minto-Bain also expressed her admiration for the other winners, saying she was inspired by hearing about their work and passion.