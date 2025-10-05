Goals galore in SSFL round seven

Zion Metivier of Arima North Secondary, middle, tries to keep possession against St Mary's College in the Secondary Schools' Football League at St Mary's Grounds, Serpentine Road, St Clair, on October 4. - Faith Ayoung

THE attacking players in round seven of the Secondary Schools' Football League (SSFL) premier division were not shy in front of goal when matches were held on October 4.

At the Naparima College ground in San Fernando, the home team continued their ruthless form in a match against last-placed unit Carapichaima East Secondary. "Naps" prevailed with a comfortable 3-0 victory to keep their perfect run in tact and stay on top in the 16-team league.

Two matches ended in 3-3 draws as St Mary's College and Arima North Secondary could not be separated at the former's ground in St Clair. It was an identical result in Bourg Mulatresse between home team San Juan North Secondary and Malick Secondary.

The "Tigers" of St Anthony's College, who have had a mixed start to the tournament, slammed seven goals past Scarborough Secondary in a 7-1 victory.

Fatima College and St Benedict's College, two teams who have won titles in recent years, also showed their quality in front of goal. Fatima crushed St Augustine Secondary 5-1 at their home ground on Mucurapo Road in Port of Spain and St Benedict's College put four past Trinity College (Moka) to emerge with a 4-0 win.

A strong run in the division for Queen's Royal College came to an end as Presentation College San Fernando edged the Royalians 1-0 in the only low-scoring match of the round. It was expected to be a tight contest as both teams are in the top five in the standings.