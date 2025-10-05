Ex-Windies World Cup winner Bernard Julien dies at 75

(FILE) Bernard Julien, as a bowler (left) and as a player himself (right). -

FORMER West Indies allrounder and 1975 Cricket World Cup winner Bernard Julien has passed away at 75. The cause of death is unclear at present, but a Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board official confirmed Julien died on the night of October 4.

A fierce left-arm seamer in his heyday and a competent middle/lower-order right-handed batsman, Julien was a vital member of the West Indies team that lifted the World Cup in 1975, returning a joint-best haul for the regional team of ten wickets in the tournament.

In the semis against New Zealand, Julien showed his undoubted class when he took figures of four for 27 as he formed a lethal opening pace attack alongside Andy Roberts. The Kiwis were bundled out for 158 as the Windies stormed into the final, where they defeated Australia by 17 runs at the famous Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England.

Legendary West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd stole the show in the 1975 final with a knock of 102, but Julien scored 26 valuable runs in the lower order as he shared in a 52-run partnership with Keith Boyce as the Windies posted 291 for eight. Australia were then restricted to 274 as the regional team got their first of back-to-back World Cup crowns.

Julien played 24 Tests and 12 One-day Internationals (ODI) for the Windies, with his first Test ton of 121 coming in only his third match against England at Lord's in 1973. In that innings, Julien put on a massive partnership with Sir Garfield Sobers, who cracked 150.

Julien ended his Test career with a batting average of 30.92, with his other century coming two years after his first when he made 101 against Pakistan in Karachi. Julien took 50 Test wickets at an average of 37.36, to go along with 18 wickets in the ODI format.

Speaking to Barbados' Nation News, Lloyd said Julien was held in high regard wherever he went and was a respected member of the West Indies setup.

“He always gave you over 100 per cent. He never shirked his duties, and I could always rely on him with bat and ball," Lloyd said. "He gave his all every time...what a fine cricketer.

“We all had total respect for him. He enjoyed himself and was loved by everyone around...he was good for us and was held in high regard everywhere we went.”

Julien was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2005.