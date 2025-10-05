Delay in WASA project affects north-east Trinidad

WASA workers do maintenance work at the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant. - File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said there has been an unforeseen delay in the completion of interconnection works along Railway Road, Sangre Grande, which will affect customers in parts of north-east Trinidad served by the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant.

In a media release on October 5, WASA said the works are expected to be completed by 6 pm that day, but it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas.

Affected areas include: Sangre Grande (town), Sangre Chiquito, Manzanilla, Coalmine, Guaico/Guaico Tamana, Malabar Phases 1, 3 and 4, Tumpuna Road, San Rafael, Brazil, La Horquetta, Carapo/O’Meara Road, Signature Park/Mausica Road, Maloney Gardens, Five Rivers, Millennium Park, Sunrise Park and Golden Grove Road.

For further information, assistance, or to request a truck-borne delivery, customers were advised to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.

WASA said it regretted any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.