Coach Angus Eve calls up 35 for TT women's football training

TT women's senior football team head coach Angus Eve has called up a squad of players for training on home soil.

The squad will assemble later this week for sessions ahead of a friendly at home against Jamaica prior to action in November in the 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers, the preliminary stage of the 2026 Concacaf W Championship.

The 2025-26 Concacaf W Qualifiers will include 29 member associations and take place during the FIFA Women’s International Match Windows in November 2025, and February and April 2026.

During the group stage, each team will play two matches at home and two away. At the conclusion of this round, the six group winners will advance to the Concacaf W Championship.

TT are in Group F alongside Barbados, Honduras and El Salvador. "Details on the Jamaica friendly during the October international window and the November games will be announced in due course," the TT Football Association said.

Training squad:

Goalkeepers: Kimika Forbes, Keri Myers, Malaika Dedier, Tenesha Palmer.

Defenders: Victoria Swift, Rhea Belgrave, Chrissy Mitchell, Nathifa Hackshaw, Jade Bekai, Shaunalee Govia, Tsai-Anne Fernandez, Tamara Smart, Kaitlyn Darwent, Kanika Rodriguez.

Midfielders: Asha James, Orielle Martin, Chelcy Ralph, Cherina Steele, Naomie Guerra, Renee Mike.Karyn Forbes, Alexcia Ali, Mariah Williams, Shurella Mendez, Shenieka Paul, Rasheda Archer.

Forwards: Kennya Cordner, Aaliyah Prince, Nikita Gosine, Afiyah Cornwall, Kayla Prince, Tyeisha Griffith, J'eleisha Alexander, Jovanah Moreno, Sydney Pollard.