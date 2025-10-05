Celebrate Sea Lots heroes too

It is more than oil and gas, more than money for this country’s development. Reputable research into a country’s socio-economic development says the effective utilisation of a country’s material resources depends on the population’s attitudes and values. For example, laziness, dependency, irresponsibility and financial squandering do not work for development.

Over the years, this country’s development has been troubled by too much “freeness” and a runaway dependency on government. The country has gone far beyond social welfare helping those who are really in need. Politicians manufacture dependency.

Oil money came and oil money quickly went. The attitudes and values needed for sustainable development were absent – this lack encouraged by politicians who exploited dependency to help win elections.

So all in all, what the politicians created, they must fix. Today, the country is hungry for a positive change in attitudes and values.

That is why last week this column celebrated the golden values of both 32-year-old javelin gold-medal winner Keshorn Walcott and 31-year-old 400m silver medallist Jereem Richards. They expressed values of goal-setting, hard work, humility, determination, sacrifice, patience, faith in themselves and prayer.

Take their stories to our schools. Let the children hear how for 13 long years, since winning the Olympic gold medal in 2012, Walcott kept “trying, trying and trying” to win another gold medal, which he did this year at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

Not every youth could become a Keshorn or Jereem. But youths can use the seven attitudes and values of the javelin champion and athletic speedster to work towards their own goals, whatever they may be. This is work for the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Phillip Watts.

But life is not only about winning competitions. It’s about bravery, kindness and sacrifice to help others.

On September 5, 2024, two Sea Lots residents, Terrance David and Deshawn Hamilton risked their own lives when they pulled a police officer from his flaming vehicle in Sea Lots.

The car had crashed into a utility pole and caught fire early that morning. In a published report, they explained that on their way to work, they saw the burning car and jumped into action after responding police officers seemed hesitant to go near the burning car.

At the national awards ceremony on Republic Day, both received Humming Bird Bronze Medals for gallantry. This daring rescue mission, as singular as it was, sends two important messages to the entire nation.

One, it happened in Sea Lots, a place generally, if not unfairly, deprecated as a disorderly place.

Two, these two men exhibited the kind of attitudes and values which build communities. These are the qualities which every community now needs. They should be captured and widely shared.

David, a former Cepep worker, hoped their celebrated rescue would start turning around the negative stigma usually ascribed to Sea Lots.

He added: “It is a good example for the youths. I hope it can spread around the country and everybody move the same way.” He would do it all over again, he said.

Hamilton, a marker vendor said: “We live in the same community. I felt I had to help my friend who was helping the policeman in distress. I will always look out for the people in Sea Lots.”

Their values of civility, kindness, helpfulness and bravery – social capital – should be used for inspiring the youths and the development of their community.

Then a shocking thing happened. Last Wednesday, around 4.30 am, police raided bronze-medallist David’s home. He alleged that the police “abused their authority” and damaged his property during the 30-minute search. He claimed they even brought in a sniffer dog. He added: “It was only my apartment that was searched.” Nothing illegal was found.

It looks like the police got some kind of tip-off. About what? In the interest of both Mr David and the police, this matter needs some clearing up. A stain left on either one would be unfortunate. Fairness and due process are also golden values.