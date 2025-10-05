Boy, 17, among 2 shot in Diego Martin

- File photo

A 17-year-old boy is among two people shot while liming in Diego Martin on October 4.

Reports say around 9.45 pm, Ezekiel Roach, 17, of Cicada Drive, Diego Martin, and Shaquille Noel, 29, of Blue Basin Road, were liming with several other people outside a shop near the Cicada Drive basketball court.

Police said a Toyota Corolla slowed down near the group, trailed closely by a dark red, old-model Mitsubishi Lancer. A masked man got out of the Mitsubishi with a small machine gun and opened fire on the group.

Roach was shot four times in the upper body. Noel was shot once in the chest and is reported to be in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Both men were first taken to the St James Medical Science Complex before being transferred to the Port of Spain facility.

Police recovered 12 spent nine-millimetre shells, three live rounds, and one fragmented bullet at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Cunupia, a 64-year-old Valsayn businessman was attacked and robbed at his clothing store, Geroma’s Fashion, on the Southern Main Road.

Police said around 7 am, the victim was upstairs having coffee when he was approached by an armed man who placed a gun to his head and demanded money. The man then began beating the victim, tied his hands and feet with tie straps, covered his head with a cloth and placed him on the floor.

The gunman took the man’s cash and later forced him into the back seat of his car and drove off.

The victim managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle on the Southern Main Road and alerted passers-by. The suspect abandoned the vehicle a short distance away and escaped in another car.

The victim later found that $2,300 was missing from his cash register. He also reported his iPhone X, valued at $2,000, missing.

Police have identified two suspects. One suspect is said to be of African descent, with a dark brown complexion, stocky build, and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants and had his face covered with a black cloth.

The second suspect is said to be of mixed descent, approximately five feet, ten inches tall. He wore a red T-shirt and grey pants and was known to the owner.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing.