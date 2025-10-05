Borde Narve man stabbed, beaten in front bar

- File photo

A 47-year-old Borde Narve Village man was hospitalised after being beaten and stabbed outside a bar on October 4.

Reports said the self-employed contractor was standing outside a bar near his home around 9 pm when a black Mazda 3 car stopped alongside him and two men exited. The men approached the victim, and an argument began over a family affair. One of the men drew a knife while the other picked up a piece of wood and began to beat the victim. The first man then stabbed the victim several times before they escaped in their car.

The victim was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility by a friend and was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. Doctors told police the man suffered stab wounds to his head, back and chest.

Police were unable to find the suspects, but investigations are ongoing.