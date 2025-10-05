Attorney warns police killings heading in wrong direction

Former trade unionist and attorney Clyde Weatherhead believes the growing number of police-involved killings is a serious concern which undermines the administration of justice.

In a post to his Facebook page, Weatherhead cited excerpts from a October 4 Newsday article which stated that 60 people were killed in confrontations with police for the year to date; double the number for the same period in 2023 and about 50 per cent more than 2024.

"This is a spiralling trend which must concern the population and has reignited calls for more widespread use of body-worn cameras by police officers," he said.

"There is serious concern that mounting (cases of alleged) extra-judicial killings undermine the administration of justice and the rule of law as part of the human rights that citizens should enjoy."

Given the revelation, he took aim at Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's support for the US military action in the Caribbean Sea against narco-traffickers, which has seen 21 people killed in airstrikes.

"It is of serious concern that our PM has broadcast to the world that she is in support of the US actions, while (alleged) extra-judicial killings are increasing within our borders."

The police service and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) investigate every instance of a police shooting, especially those which end in fatality, to ensure that it was done within the parameters of the law.

Weatherford called on citizens to be vigilant, demand vigorous investigations of all shootings from the PCA, call for the urgent implementation of body-worn cameras.

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, attorney Saira Lakhan and the PCA all called for the widespread use of body-worn cameras during policing to help create accountability and public trust. Griffith also warned against jumping to conclusions that the fatal shootings were illegal, especially when there was no evidence to suggest it. He said this could create doubt in officers' minds, leading them to hesitate in the face of danger, which could cost them their lives.

The most recent fatal police involved shooting took place in Cunupia on October 2. Alvin Bharath, 52, and his son, Avindra Bharath, 28, were killed during an anti-extortion operation in Mon Plasir Road. Police said they were met with gunfire when they went to a church building they were occupying. They returned fire, injuring both men. They were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where they were pronounced dead. Police claimed they recovered two revolvers and a pistol at the scene.