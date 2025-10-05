Amerijet a vital link for imports, exports across the region

Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama Maharaj, centre, welcomes Amerijet’s executives Simon Pantin, director of online stations (Caribbean), left, and John Hagan, VP shared services, during a courtesy call at the ministry in Port of Spain last month. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism

AMERIJET International Airlines serves as a vital link for imports and exports across the Caribbean, North America, Latin America, Europe and beyond.

In a news release on September 24, the cargo carrier said it continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to TT, “where the airline has proudly served customers with dedicated air cargo services for the past 34 years.”

Amerijet said, since 1991, it has maintained operations, building trust and long-standing relationships with the local business community while providing a vital link for imports and exports across the Caribbean, North America, Latin America, Europe and beyond.

The cargo airline recently announced: a new state-of-the-art warehouse facility at Piarco Internal Airport to increase efficiency and improve customer service; expanded infrastructure to support specialised cargo and customs operations; and ongoing collaboration with TT’s Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT) to foster trade and economic growth across the Caribbean.

Amerijet said it held discussions at the MTIT in Port of Spain in September, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner in supporting the country’s trade and economic growth.

Discussions, the release said, centred on plans to rebuild Amerijet’s operations in Piarco to streamline and optimise the customer experience.

It said, “The dialogue focused on opportunities to expand Amerijet’s services, including the transportation of specialised cargo and the potential development of a new trade lane. These initiatives highlight Amerijet’s ability to adapt its network and expertise to meet evolving market needs while fostering economic growth in both directions.“

In a Facebook post in September the ministry said, Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama Maharaj also spoke of expanding the south-south trade to Africa and Asian markets, making TT the hub for passengers and trade.

The release said Amerijet’s significant investment in Trinidad, through the development of a new warehouse at Piarco International Airport, underscores the company’s long-term commitment to the market, ensuring faster, more efficient and customer-focused service.

The new facility, it said, will feature expanded inspection areas, modern infrastructure for Customs teams and improved accessibility.

“By working closely with local architects and engineers, Amerijet is creating a facility designed not only to enhance operations but also to deliver a seamless experience for customers and partners,” the release said.