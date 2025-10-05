Adoption: Behind the myths, misconceptions

Woman with an adopted child. - Photo courtesy Freepix

As part of the Children Authority's media campaign during Adoption and Foster Care Awareness Month, key information was shared about the process involved in adopting a child.

Despite a clear legal framework in place, there continue to be many myths and misconceptions about the adoption process. Such misconceptions often discourage families from pursuing adoption.

However, not every family has the same story. So not every experience will be the same.

When people in TT talk about adoption, one complaint comes up over and over again: “The process takes too long.”

Firstly, adoption is divided into two distinct categories – open and closed. An open adoption simply means you know the child you wish to adopt. A closed adoption means you do not know of a child you wish to adopt, but nonetheless, you want to adopt a child.

For many people, the misconception arises from the latter: thinking adopting is difficult and takes too long.

When one looks into what a closed adoption entails, it can be argued it’s simply a process. Many people apply to become a “prospective adoptive parent” and in doing so, subject themselves to home studies, assessments, interviews and medicals.

This is to ensure that the person adopting is suitable and capable of being a loving, stable parent to a child. The system is designed to safeguard a child’s welfare and to protect the child, rather than cater to the needs of an adult wishing to adopt.

Oversight by the relevant authority, social workers and the court ensure that a child is placed in a well-suited environment. Once approved as a “prospective adoptive parent,” one is put on a list to then be matched with a child, in accordance with an individual’s application.

There is much creditability to the fact that people wait years to be matched with a child, and this is the actual hard part of the process – the wait.

But have you asked yourself why?

Where are these children to be matched with a parent?

What most people do not realise is that the biggest reason for delays is that there are very few children who are legally free for adoption.

Many children in state care (children’s homes) remain legally connected to their birth parents. Severing these ties is no easy task, and is subject to law. Many children find themselves temporarily in the state’s care until family circumstances improve. Until the court formally severs parental rights or the biological parents consent to adoption, children cannot be placed for adoption. The court must be satisfied that adoption is in the child’s best interest and that no other family options exist.

However, each year, more people apply to adopt than there are children available.

The Children’s Authority manages long waiting lists not because of bureaucracy, but because of this imbalance between applicants and children.

The topic of conversation should be shifted from “adoption takes too long,” to “there are not enough children legally available for adoption.”

But there is a great alternative in the form of foster care, which allows someone to provide stability for a child in need, even if it is not a permanent arrangement.

Denelle Singh is an attorney at law

This article is strictly for information purposes and does not constitute legal advice. If you need more information, please contact the Children’s Authority of TT at 996 or 880-2014 or adoption@ttchildren.org