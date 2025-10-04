Under attack in Woodbrook

-

THE EDITOR: There is an "infestation" of potholes all over Woodbrook. They "attack" both in the day and night and are increasing in size and numbers daily. They burst tyres, dent rims, mash-up shocks, front-ends and whatever else you have below your car. They seem to be at every corner and on every street.

Please, I’m appealing to the relevant authorities to do something, even if it’s just painting a white ring around the holes, as was done in the past. Or maybe, as it may cost less, paint arrows showing motorists where to pass to avoid the potholes.

Help us, please!

PETER RODRIGUEZ

Woodbrook