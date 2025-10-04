Two detained after violent Cunupia home invasion

Police have detained two people in connection with a violent Cunupia home invasion on October 3.

Police said a 59-year-old woman was accosted by three armed men as she opened the front door of her Church Street, Cunupia home around 6.15 am.

The men forced their way into the home, where they dragged a 31-year-old male occupant out of the bathroom and struck him in his face before tying up all four members of the household, which included a 62-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

They stole a quantity of jewellery, cellphones, laptops, gaming consoles, bank cards and cash before running out the front door. The value of many of the stolen items is still being assessed, but preliminary figures indicate they were worth over $40,000.

WPC Francis and PC Jaikaran of the Cunupia CID responded to the report along with members of the Central Division Task Force.

Based on information gathered during enquiries, the officers later detained the driver of a navy blue Nissan Navara, who was seen picking up some of the suspects in the attack.

Police said another person of interest was also detained.