Tobagonian named Caribbean Jr Minister of Tourism

Tobagonian Jole St John, centre, was named Caribbean Junior Minister of Tourism. -

Bishop's High School student Jole St John, 16, the Tobago Junior Secretary of Tourism, has secured first place in the 2025 Regional Tourism Youth Congress and will now serve as the Caribbean’s Junior Minister of Tourism for the next year.

The 2025 Regional Tourism Youth Congress, organised by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) in collaboration with the Barbados Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, is one of the marquee features of the State of the Tourism Industry Conference 2025, held at the Hilton Barbados.

Speaking after the win, Jole said when the results was called, she broke down in tears.

“I was very emotional in my reaction. I can definitely say that I feel a sense of gratitude to God first of all and the team that worked with me to ensure that I got this far and was successful.”

She added: “I am overjoyed that Tobago is making a name for themselves because Tobago has been a force to reckon with in the Regional Tourism Youth Congress for the past couple years. I am grateful and I am proud.”

The highlight of her presentation, she said, was Tobago.

“I would have highlighted our colonial roots as well as current heritage initiatives we have and how we can merge immersing technologies and AI into it all. Merging the past with the present and future was probably the most significant part of it all.”

THA Secretary of Tourism Councillor Tashia Burris said she was immensely proud.

“The work that she put in to get to this place, we brought it home.”

In addition to earning the top regional honour, Jole won a scholarship valued at US$2,500, a 2026 Future Innovators Fellowship worth US$2,000, and an all-expenses-paid trip to attend a CTO event in 2026. She also received a range of premium tech gifts, including an HP laptop, Apple iPad, Oculus VR headset, Apple AirPods, a ZTE smartphone, and a US$800 cash prize, along with several other exciting educational and digital tools.

St John’s mother, Trilicia, said the journey towards the victory was one that required attention, time, dedication and research.

“Participating in the local leg where she became the junior secretary in Tobago, it was an initiative of Jole. She wanted to take part in it so she registered for it, started working on her piece, then indicated to me, 'Mummy, I registered for a competition and I already started working on the piece.' So being adjudged the winner at the local leg and now coming to Barbados and winning, it’s a remarkable victory for us but most importantly, we continue to remain humble and thankful to God.”

She said she is really proud of Jole’s ability to deliver, think critically and to also respect her peers.