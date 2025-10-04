Tobago stakeholders want sex education in classrooms

THA Health Education facilitator Onika Henry -

There are calls for sex education to be added to the school curriculum after the recent revelation by THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor that there has been an increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) on the island.

She gave no specific data on which demographic was most affected nor which STIs were being transmitted. However, she said, “We really are seeing increased rates of almost all of the STIs throughout the island."

The division has embarked on a sexual health education campaign targeting the 18-35 demographic and will roll out a social media campaign as well as have a presence at fetes and other events during the October carnival.

Asked on September 3 whether sex education should be introduced in the school curriculum in Tobago, National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) Tobago president Joseph Lindow said, “Yes, it should be introduced because they learning it regardless. There is internet all over, so these children are learning it regardless, so is best we teach it and let the children know the right thing to do and how to go about protecting themselves.”

Lindow said just one week ago, he was at a meeting at one of the island’s secondary schools and it was a topic raised by the principal. He said the principal alluded to the fact that the children were watching pornographic material on their mobile devices.

“She said a child complained of being recorded by another child when they visited the bathroom. The teacher, she said, called the student and asked to see the phone. The child, not knowing why, handed over the device. That was when she saw nude pictures and videos on the phone.”

He said while he is not aware of how widespread this is, he remains concerned. He recalled that whilst he was a student, he was told that aeroplanes bring babies, but now information is everywhere as you can no longer tell children this.

“You can’t tell children that again, the best thing may be to actually teach them.”

His sentiments were echoed by THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection’s Health Educator Onika Henry, who is also a sexuality consultant and sex coach. She said sex education should have been on the school’s curriculum long ago and should start from preschool.

“There is a curriculum that caters for all ages and stages, from preschool right up to young adulthood. Just like any other subject curriculum, whether you’re talking Spanish, Social Studies, Mathematics etc, it is designed specifically for what children need to know as they develop. So it's not about teaching children how to have sex.”

Efforts to contact Brebnor as well as THA Secretary of Education Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett for comment went unanswered up to publication.

President of the Tobago Youth Council Dayreon Mitchell promised to speak with his executive team on the issue and get back to Newsday.