Three officers injured during traffic stop in Cocorite

File photo

Three police officers were injured after a pickup collided with their vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

According to a police report, around 10.30 pm on October 2, the officers were driving east along the Western Main Road, Cocorite, when they observed a motorist holding a cellphone while driving. The officers pulled the driver over and stopped on the left lane. A black Nissan Frontier collided with the back, right side of the officers' vehicle.

The pickup driver told investigators another vehicle was abreast of him, preventing him from swerving onto the centre lane to pass the police vehicle. He said he attempted to avoid a direct collision with the officer's car but was unable to do so.

The officers sustained injuries to their heads, necks and arms in the impact. They were taken to the St James Medical Facility, where a doctor diagnosed them with soft tissue injuries and issued them sick leave certificates.