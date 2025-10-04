Ramleela debuts at President’s House

The effigy of Ravan goes up in flames at President's House. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ON October 3, President Christine Kangaloo and First Gentleman Kerwyn Garcia hosted the first-ever staging of Ramleela at President’s House, St Ann’s.

In a news release on October 3, President’s House said, The historic occasion is in keeping with her excellency’s commitment to making President’s House a space for cultural, educational and artistic expression, particularly for the nation’s youth.

Students and teachers of the El Dorado North Hindu Primary School and the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School re-enacted scenes from the Ramayan and delivered lively cultural performances. The 30-foot effigy of Ravan, constructed by members of the Swaha Hindu College, went up in flames on the lawn on the eastern side of President’s House, to the awe of spectators.

“The historic occasion was witnessed by members of the Diplomatic Corps, the executive of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, members of the board of the National Council of Indian Culture and students from six schools in the vicinity of President’s House,” the release said.

Ramleela is a play which depicts the life of Lord Ram on earth, as chronicled in the Ramayan, including his 14-year exile in the forest and his eventual victory over the malevolent King Ravan. The climax of Ramleela entails the burning of an effigy of Ravan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

This tradition is re-enacted in villages throughout Trinidad in the weeks preceding Divali.

Kangaloo expressed her gratitude while delivering remarks during the event, adding that it was a historic and significant occasion.

She said, “You have given us a brilliant performance, the first of its kind in the 149-year history of this house, and one which will be long and fondly remembered.”

Kangaloo said TT would be a far better place if each of us took the lessons from the Ramayan to heart and lived by its principles.

“I believe that, just as light overcomes darkness, Ramleela shines a light on truths that matter to us all. Just a little while ago, we witnessed the re-enactment of the age-old struggle between good and evil, and along the way we also saw important qualities such as discipline, respect, courage, love, loyalty, friendship and faith on display.”

Each character, she said, showed us something about real life and about ourselves.

“Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, for example, showed us what true love and devotion look like, and how strong love can remain even when life becomes very difficult. Ravan, on the other hand, reminded us of the consequences of unbridled egoism, selfishness and greed. I believe that we are all fortunate, very fortunate indeed, to have the example of these characters to remind us of the qualities which help us overcome life’s greatest challenges.

“I especially encourage you, the youth and future leaders of this nation to embrace these values and in so doing, help build a stronger and more productive country.”

She said we are fortunate to live in a country in which every creed and race can celebrate, participate and learn from each other’s cultural and religious traditions.