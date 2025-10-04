Police killings almost double from 2023 – 'Ensure cops follow the law'

Sixty people have now lost their lives for the year at the hands of police, with almost a third of those fatalities occurring during the latest state of emergency. It's a figure that is almost twice that recorded over the same period (January 1 to October 3) in 2023, and a 50 per cent increase for the same period in 2024. It has reignited calls for body-worn cameras to be more widespread.

Data provided by the independent body tasked with investigating these incidents, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), shows that the number of shooting incidents has also increased. For the period in 2023, there were 33 fatalities from 29 incidents. In 2024, there was a decrease in incidents to 25 but a jump in fatalities to 41. This year's 60 deaths came from 48 incidents, most of which occurred under both states of emergencies (SoE), during which police are given additional powers and ramp up operations.

In the first SoE, which the new year began under and ran until April 13, there were 26 fatal police shootings from 19 incidents. Since the most recent SoE was declared in July, there have been 19 (seven within the last month) killed in 17 incidents.

Responding to questions from Newsday on the incidence of fatal police shootings, the PCA said it remains committed to impartial investigations to determine the facts in these incidents and renewed its call for bodycams.

"Every loss of life in a police-involved shooting incident is a serious matter that requires accountability and transparency. That is why the PCA has consistently advocated for the use of body-worn cameras, which would provide greater clarity in such incidents."

'One word against the other'

Brent Codrington, a former police officer of almost a decade and last attached to the Besson Street station, agrees that body-worn cameras need to be more commonplace. His son, Brent "Chippy" Codrington, 25, was the last fatal police shooting in the first SoE this year.

Based on his own investigations, Codrington said he has serious doubts over the police's account of what transpired. He believes that if the officers had bodycams, the entire situation could have been different.

"The accountability factor is reduced when it's one word against the other with no factual evidence, in real-time, except for when probably someone has CCTV cameras next door or someone would have taped something with their phones. This is also for the officers' protection as well because if someone falsely accuses you of a police killing and you know it was in defence of yourself, your body (camera) is going to give you that substantial evidence to defend yourself."

Codrington's son was the lone occupant of a Toyota Aqua and was chased by officers of Central Division Task Force, Area North, who later fatally shot him. Police reports said he sped past the officers who were conducting an exercise in Enterprise, and when the officers tried to intercept him, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at them on two occasions, causing them to return fire. Crime-scene investigators recovered a .38 revolver with one live round of ammunition on the driver's side of the suspect's vehicle, and two spent nine-millimetre shells at the scene.

Like the PCA and Codrington, former CoP Gary Griffith said equipping officers with body-worn cameras would go a long way in alleviating any doubt about what transpired in these incidents. That's why, he said, he procured 1,200 of the bodycams before parting from the service in 2021.

Griffith: Don't rush to condemn cops

Griffith underscored the importance of due process and condemned any act of extrajudicial killings. However, he cautioned people against jumping to conclusions with these fatalities, as he believes they were likely within the bounds of the law.

"At this time, every single one of the police shootings that have taken place, I cannot recall one, that based on an investigation, it has been proven the police have been going outside the minimum use-of-force policy and being involved in killing someone without due process. Unless there is the evidence, we cannot assume the worst."

As per protocol, any police involved shooting is investigated by the police service and PCA.

Still holding to his "one shot, one kill" policy, the former top cop warned that ascribing ulterior motives to the fatalities without evidence could cause officers to hesitate in the face of danger and cost them their lives.

"Anytime police are forced to second-guess and not draw their firearms when their life is at risk, we are going to lose police officers. So before we start pointing fingers and accusing the police of being involved in extrajudicial killing, we must first make sure there is enough evidence to justify that police used that extreme force."

State has a role to play

Attorney Saira Lakhan said any use of force by the State and its agents must be lawful, necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances. She believes the data provided by the PCA necessitates a "careful and objective review of whether current policing practices, training, oversight mechanisms, and accountability systems are adequate and in keeping with these constitutional requirements."

Apart from endorsing the mandatory use of body-worn cameras, she said the PCA must be given adequate resources, staffing, and legal powers to allow for thorough, independent, and timely investigations. She also said that regular publication of comprehensive data on police-involved shootings, including the outcomes of investigations, is vital to public accountability.

"The responsibility of the State extends beyond the suppression of crime; it includes ensuring that law enforcement operates within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law. The increase in police-involved fatalities underscores the need for strengthened oversight, consistent application of established policies, and a renewed commitment to upholding the rights and freedoms of all citizens."

In June, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said there were 970 cameras in use. Days later, he said he preferred to equip officers with bulletproof vests. He argued the current stock was outdated and proper vests were needed to also attach the devices. In the Senate last week, Alexander revealed that a $24.9 million contract for 3,000 units was scrapped to save money.

In January, PCA director David West, who has headed the organisation for the past 11 years, said the police service has never submitted body-camera footage to the organisation."

Newsday was unable to get a comment from Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro or the police service.

The most recent fatal shooting saw a father and son killed during an operation in Cunupia on October 2. Having received some 20 reports of extortion over the last few weeks, particularly in the Central Division, officers of the Anti-Extortion Unit went to a Mon Plasir Road, Cunupia property and entered the building after identifying themselves. They were allegedly met with gunfire on the ground floor. The officers returned fire, hitting Alvin Bharath, 52, and his son Avindra Bharath, 28. The men were taken to the Chaguanas district health centre, where they were pronounced dead. A 51-year-old female relative and a 15-year-old male relative were arrested. Police said two revolvers and a pistol were recovered at the scene.

Contacted on October 2, the Homeland Security Minister told Newsday: "Yes, well, I see some police had an exchange of gunfire with some men and they died...which is good, if they can't behave themselves."

The PCA did not respond directly to Alexander's comments but said it has been noted.

People fatally shot by police in 2025:

Sharida Ali

Randy Gobin

Victor Jones Jr.

Justin Brown

Shakeem Nickie

Miguel Hernandez

Ronnie Alexander

Jonathan Bahadoor

Roshan Bahadoor

Rhianna Harewood

Dale Baird aka Peeney

Akiel Williams

Nathaniel Gittens

Emmanuel Daniel

Unidentified Venezuelan national

Tyrone Morris

Brandon Hernandez

Anthony Pitt

Jerry Morris

Terrell Lashley aka T man

Marvin Cooke

Paul Bacchus

Andraz Rodriguez

Onan Jose Tovar Harreaza

Dionnys Gregorio Gonzales

Brent Codrington aka Chippy

Adam Williamson aka Stinky

Charles Assing aka Beaver

Shumba James

Visham Lochan

Devon Sotio

Ronnel "Ratty" Marcelle

Patrick Dimitri Fletcher

Rolly 'Aki' Brown

Emmerson Boucher 'Kyle'

Justin 'Blood' Michael

Frank Sandy

Akeem Kingsale aka "40"

Unknown Venezuelan national

Marquelle Farnum

Kenneth Agard

Unknown male

Zechariah Williams

Kitwana Wilkinson

Abraham Briggs

Mustapha Rawlins

Jquan Elder

Deshawn Brown

Stephon Lopez 'aka Stephen Perkins'

Isaiah Taylor

Edimir Gonzales

Raheim Felix

PC Jamal Charles

Elmo Rodriguez

Aaron Benjamin aka Sequea

Shyien "Nookie" Trancoso

Enrique Garcia

Mustafa Gulab

Avindra Daniel Bharath aka 'Bobo' aka 'Indian'

Alvin Bharath