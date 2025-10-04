Padarath on Met Office disruption: We inherited systemic challenges

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. -

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath has knocked the opposition PNM in response to what he called “disingenuous” concerns raised over the reports of service disruptions at the TT Meteorological Services Division amid staffing shortages.

In a media release from the ministry on October 3, Padarath said this administration inherited systemic issues borne out of years of neglect by the previous government.

“Inheriting the Meteorological Services after nine and a half years of neglect is like inheriting a car that has been sitting abandoned in the garage for years,” Padarath said. “You can’t just turn the key and expect it to run smoothly without checking the engine, replacing old parts and performing essential maintenance.”

He said since assuming office, the government has been working tirelessly to identify and address systemic issues that “have been left unresolved for nearly a decade.”

“We inherited a system desperately in need of repair. We have received reports on staff shortages, outdated equipment and a lack of focus on critical maintenance.”

The opposition in a press release on October 2 urged the government to restore full functionality to the Meteorological office, saying the disruption of essential weather services could endanger citizens in TT and in the region.

The opposition said under the previous government, investments were made to restore the radar tower at Brasso Venado in Gran Cova and new satellite systems were installed to ensure that weather information is received in a timely manner.

However, Padarath described the interventions as “mere band-aids” which were applied to systematic failings that the previous government chose to ignore.

“It is ironic that they now purport to have all the answers, yet they were deaf to the cries of public servants and citizens alike when it truly mattered. The former minister just wouldn’t listen, just wouldn’t hear and just wouldn’t do the job that was entrusted to him,” Padarath said.