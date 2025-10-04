Officer charged for missing drugs at police station

Packages of compressed marijuana seized by police on September 6 during a raid at Macoya Industrial Estate. Some of the packages went missing while in storage at the Barataria Police Station. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A police officer has been arrested and charged with misbehaviour in public office after a quantity of drugs seized during a raid went missing from the Barataria Police Station.

The officer is expected to appear in court on October 6.

A release on October 4 said Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro ordered an immediate investigation after packages from a September 6 drug bust, comprising 89 packets of suspected cannabis, was discovered missing. The estimated street value of the narcotics was $1.3 million.

Officers of the Operations Unit attached to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) were responsible for the bust at the Macoya Industrial Estate which led to the arrest of three people.

The release said officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) were assigned to investigate the case of the missing packages of drugs and led to the arrest of the suspect and a deliberate attempt to tamper with evidence. According to police, marijuana was removed and replaced with other objects in the confines of the property room.

In light of the arrest of the officer, Guevarro said: “Corruption will find no shelter in this organisation. I will continue to stand firmly behind the thousands of officers who serve with honour, but I will go all out to remove those who seek to stain our noble occupation. Integrity is not something that can be taken, it is something you choose to give away. And when you do, you also give up your place among us”.

Guevarro reiterated that this incident was a stark reminder that the badge is not a shield for dishonour but rather it is a symbol of trust, earned daily through service and sacrifice.

"To those who believe they can exploit their position for personal gain, let this serve as notice that we are watching, we are acting, and we are not afraid to clean our own house”.

The commissioner praised the officers who executed the original seizure and commended the PSB investigators for their commitment to justice and institutional integrity, thereby protecting the reputation of every honest officer who wears the uniform.

“If you’re not proud of the badge you wear, then feel free to hand it in before it’s taken away from you. Let this be a turning point; not just in accountability, but in reaffirming the values that define the TTPS."